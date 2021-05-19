Tyler Legacy had four student-athletes in four different sports sign to compete at the next level on Wednesday morning.
Andrew Nick will play baseball for Eastfield College. Harrison May is headed to the University of Arkansas at Monticello for golf. Markesha Allen and Tristan Whelchel will both go to East Texas Baptist University — Allen for basketball and Whelchel for soccer.
Nick was a first-team all-district pitcher in 2019 for the Red Raiders and the District 10-6A Reliever of the Year in District 10-6A.
“Andrew has been given the ball and asked to go win varsity games since his sophomore year,” Legacy baseball coach James Boxley said. “He will do great things at Eastfield. Best of luck to Andrew in his pursuit of the game he loves.”
Nick said playing college baseball has always been a goal of his and having it become a reality is fulfilling.
“It’s very exciting,” Nick said. “Everyone wants to go play at the next level. It’s good to finally be able to do that. I feel like I had some success here playing baseball. Hopefully I can continue and bring it on over to Eastfield.”
May said he started playing golf at the age of 10 and that is putting is what should help him succeed when he gets to Arkansas-Monticello.
May was a first-team All-District selection in District 11-6A. He finished as the second-place at the Southlake Carroll Invitational and Bullard Invitational, and he was a third-place medalist at the District 11-6A Tournament and Waco’s Marvin Dameron Memorial Invitational.
“He is a true example of the words perseverance and commitment, and it paid off,” Legacy golf coach David McElveen said.
May said he plans to major in business.
Allen was an Academic All-District selection for the Lady Raiders. She also earned the Lady Raider Fighting Heart Award.
“Markesha is a fantastic young lady that always brought intensity on the defensive end of the floor and never back down from a challenge. She was a great teammate and always brought a smile to the faces of those around her. ETBU is getting a diamond in the rough.”
Allen said she liked what ETBU provides not just on the court but off the court, as well.
“It’s just a really nice school,” she said. “They’re more about your character and being a young woman instead of just a basketball player. I like the school.”
Allen said she plans to be a nursing major.
Whelchel came to Legacy before his junior year after moving from Colorado and served as the Red Raiders’ goalkeeper. He was first-team All-District goalkeeper, honorable mention All-State goalkeeper and Academic All-State.
“ETBU is getting a quality goalkeeper and a great person in signing Tristan,” Legacy soccer coach Marty Germany said. “He has been one of the most coachable and diligent players I have had over the last 25 years. He will be an asset on the field, in the classroom and in the community.”
Whelchel said he liked what he saw when he visited the ETBU campus in Marshall and hopes he can bring leadership to their soccer program.
Whelchel said he plans to major in rehabilitation science or physical therapy.