Tyler Legacy is going to the Class 6A Region II track and field meet in 12 events after its performance at the District 9-6A/10-6A area meet Thursday at Williams Stadium in Garland.
The top four finishers in each event advances to the regional meet April 29-30 at Waco Midway’s Panther Stadium.
The 4x400-meter relay team of Zion Smith, Taliyah Mumphrey, Mikayla Marshall, Avery Armstrong, Jenaia Williams and Cha’Kalian Browning took gold with a time of 3:59.94.
Jenaia Williams, a Louisiana Tech signee, took first in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 58.07.
K.J. Humber won the boys high jump with a jump of 6-4.
Cooper Moore won the boys long jump with a jump of 23-3.25. He also won the boys triple jump with a distance of 44-10.25.
Zion Smith won the girls triple jump with a distance of 38-6.5.
Gertrude Lamb placed second in the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:28.66.
Iain Salter finished second in the boys 1.600-meter run with a time of 4:33.25.
The 4x200-meter relay team of Taliyah Mumphrey, Mikayla Marshall, Cha’Kalian Browning, Merritt Dial and Alli Edwards placed third with a time of 1:44.17.
Zion Smith placed third in the girls long jump with a jump of 18-5.
Elijah Howard placed third in the boys long jump with a jump of 21-8.
Camryn Rollins placed fourth in the boys 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.16.
The Legacy boys placed fourth as a team with 57 points behind Wylie (128), Rockwall (73) and Dallas Skyline (71). The Legacy girls placed fifth with 69 points behind Rockwall (152.5), Garland Sachse (98.5), Wylie (93) and Dallas Skyline (76).