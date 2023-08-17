Tyler Legacy’s football program is used to coaching changes.
After Mike Owens ended his 15-year tenure following the 2010 season, it has been a revolving door for the Red Raiders.
Beau Trahan enters as the program’s sixth head football coach since 2011.
“I expect them to grow each and every day,” Trahan said. “We want to be better Aug. 25 than we were Aug. 7. I love the way the guys have come to work, and I love the way they are coming together as a football team. We just have to grow from there.”
Trahan was joined by seniors Jadin Hambrick, Luke Wolf, Brooks Gallagher and Travis Jackson at a fall sports media day at the CHRISTUS Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute on July 24 to talk about the upcoming season.
“I feel like the expectation is to go out, work hard, have fun and win,” said Hambrick, a senior wide receiver. I feel like this season will be way better than last year.”
“It’s been great,” said Wolf, who is the Red Raiders’ quarterback. “Learning the new system wasn’t really as hard as I thought it was going to be. I like the new system. It’s been a really easy transition. I expect us to win a lot more games and just go out and play good football.”
“Our defense is a little different,” said Gallagher, a linebacker. “I like it because it gives us a good chance to all do our part really well. And I think our defense is solid, and the coaches are great. I feel like we’re going to be a great defense and be able to stop anybody.”
“The defense has allowed me to more versatile,” said Jackson, a defensive end who is committed to TCU. “We’ve got a lot of new faces on the defense, and we’re just all getting accustomed to the changes.”
Legacy will scrimmage Marshall at 7 p.m. Friday in Marshall before opening the regular season Aug. 25 at Lufkin.