The Tyler Lee Lady Raiders go for the District 10-6A Golf Tournament Championship this week at Cedar Creek Country Club between Kemp and Mabank.
The tournament is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.
The Lady Raiders are coming off a fourth-place finish in the Canton Golf Invitational March 23 at Van Zandt Country Club in Canton.
Charlotte Hackney led the Lady Raiders by winning the silver medal in the medalist race. She carded an 82.
Other Lady Raider scores were KyAmbria Ary (95), Carly Ogletree (95), Rowan Reynolds (106) and Ella Harbold (108).
Midlothian Heritage won the team race with a 345, followed by Melissa (363), Canton (376) and Tyler Legacy (378).
Maddie Sanders of Midlothian Heritage earned medalist honors with a 78, followed by Hackney (82) and Midlothian Heritage's Kodi Nolen (85).