If one of J.J. Montgomery’s future players ever asks about Montgomery’s knowledge of basketball, Montgomery simply can point to a jersey hanging on the wall inside Angelina College’s Shands Gymnasium.
The retired No. 5 belongs to Montgomery.
The East Texas basketball legend on Tuesday was named the new men’s basketball coach for Angelina College, marking a homecoming for the man who established numerous records in his time as a Roadrunner. Among the crowd of well wishers were some of Montgomery’s former teammates, and they held a reunion of sorts on the floor where they once competed.
“Being able to come back home and coach where I played here at Angelina College was just an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Montgomery said during Wednesday’s ceremony. “I’m happy to be home, and I’m ready to get this thing rolling.”
Montgomery was currently serving as the assistant girls basketball coach at Tyler Legacy High School. Angelina College, which didn't play in the 2020-21 season, lost head coach Nick Wade to Lee College during the summer. The school announced the hiring of Steve DeMeo as its new head coach last week. DeMeo was a former assistant coach at St. John's University who also led Northwest Florida State College to an NJCAA title in 2015. DeMeo recently informed Angelina officials of his decision to not take the job, and Angelina turned to Montgomery.
"First off let me say 'thank you' Tyler Legacy and Tyler ISD for giving me an opportunity to teach and coach in your district," Montgomery posted on Facebook on Tuesday. "You welcomed me with open arms, and it's an amazing staff there at Legacy. Ross Barber, thank you for everything. Today, I came back home and was officially named the new head men's basketball coach at Angelina Junior College. I can't put into words how happy and excited I am to be back home and to coach where I played my junior college ball at. God is good. AC Roadrunners we are on the clock, so it's go time. Let's work."
Montgomery is a familiar face to East Texas basketball fans, having played at Lufkin High School, where he became the school’s career scoring leader with more than 3,000 points. From there, Montgomery played two years at Angelina College under current AC athletic director Guy Davis. Montgomery set the program record for single-season scoring (897 points) and career scoring (1,799 points) from 2001-2002. He is one of three NJCAA First Team All-Americans in Roadrunner men’s basketball program history.
Montgomery completed his collegiate career at Arkansas State University before embarking on a professional career spent playing overseas.
In 2015, AC honored Montgomery in a ceremony retiring his jersey.
Although he arrives late in the recruiting season – the regular season tips off in November – Montgomery said he and his current players are up to the challenge.
“My expectations will always be the same,” Montgomery said, “and that’s to compete at a high level. I can take my bumps and my losses, but my main job is to get these guys out there in great shape and be ready to play here.
“I still think we can do some great things this season. I’ve met with the guys, and they seem committed to giving their very best.”
Montgomery joins his former head coach – and current athletic director at AC – Guy Davis in an effort to launch another successful season.
So just how much of Davis will come through in Montgomery’s personal coaching style?
“I learned so much from Coach Davis,” Montgomery said. “He was a tough coach, but it was tough love, and I needed that. My former (high school) players will tell you, ‘Hey, this guy’s pretty crazy’ with the way I coach. Coach Davis demanded perfection, and he wanted us to work hard. You’ll see a little of Guy Davis in me, I’m sure.
“But the officials will like me a lot more,” he laughed. “I won’t be getting as many technical fouls as Coach Davis did.”
Brandon Ogden contributed to this story.