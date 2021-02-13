WILLS POINT — Tyler Legacy and Wylie entered their Class 6A girls basketball bi-district showdown known for their dominant defenses.
And while the defenses were still good on Saturday, the shooting was even better. The teams combined for 16 made 3-pointers in the contest.
Wylie tried to add to that total in the final seconds as Sianne Hill launched from deep in an attempt to tie the score, but the shot was off of the mark. Taliyah Mumphrey grabbed the rebound and sank two free throws with less than a second on the clock to give the Lady Raiders a 53-48 win.
“It was a tough game,” Legacy junior guard Aaliyah Campbell said “We had to battle through that the end, and we pulled out the win.”
Legacy entered Saturday limiting opponents to 32.9 points per game. Wylie was holding opponents to 26.3 points per game and had held six opponents to 15 points or fewer.
Wylie wasted no time getting on the board as Payton Miller aggressively drove to the basket for a quick two points just 18 seconds in. Lynn Nwachukwu finished off a drive of her own to give Wylie a quick 4-0 lead.
Campbell and Wylie’s Bailey Harris traded 3-pointers before Legacy went on a 6-0 run. Nyla Inmon missed a jumper, and Taliyah Mumphrey got the rebound. The ball made its way back to Inmon, who drove inside and scored. Rose Rook then knocked down a floater. On the next trip down, she tried the exact same shot. It hit off the rim, bounced back to her and she put it right back up for her second straight bucket.
“On those two drives, they gave me an opening, so I took them,” Rook said. “I was very confident in my shooting today. I’ve been trying to focus a lot on my shooting this week, because I know in the playoffs, it’s going to come in clutch.”
After Wylie tied the score at 9, Campbell scored inside, and Rook followed with her first 3-pointer of the game.
Wylie got a triple from Ding Kir in the final seconds of the first quarter to cut the score to 14-13.
Legacy held Wylie scoreless for the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Lady Raiders were scoreless for almost two minutes themselves until Campbell hit three and then came down and got a steal and turned it into another triple in transition. Inmon then had a steal and jumper, and Vanessa Hayward followed with a make from downtown to give legacy a 25-13 lead.
After two quick buckets by Wylie, Rook returned to the court and sank a shot from deep on an assist by Hayward. Legacy started 6 of 7 on its 3-point attempts.
The Lady Raiders led 30-20 at halftime.
In the second half, Wylie let it fly. The Lady Pirates opened the third quarter on a 12-2 run with all four made field goals coming from 3-point range. The four threes came from four different players — Miller, Harris, Dir and Hill.
After Wylie tied the score, Hayward converted from deep to put Legacy back in front. Campbell scored on a drive as time expired to give the Lady Raiders a 40-36 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Miller opened the fourth quarter with a corner three. Hayward had the answer for the Lady Raiders, but Dir came back with a three of her own.
“We had a great shooting performance,” Hayward said. “They were hitting threes, so we had to come back, be confident and hit threes, as well.”
After a free throw by Campbell, Hill scored for Wylie to tie the score at 44 with three minutes toplay.
Katlyn Jasper put Legacy back in front with a three. Harris scored inside for Wylie with 2:13 to play to make the score 47-46. There were no more points scored for nearly two minutes. After Legacy turned the ball over with 41 seconds reaming, Inmon stole the ball back on the ensuing inbound pass.
Campbell went to the free-throw line with 27 seconds left and made both attempts.
After Harris scored for Wylie to cut the score to 49-48, Jasper was sent to the line for a 1-and-1 with 10 seconds to play. The free throw was missed, but Mumphrey was there for the putback and was fouled with 9.19 seconds on the clock.
The 3-point play wasn’t converted, giving Wylie one more attempt a tie. With four fouls to give, Legacy used one to slow down the Lady Pirates. That forced Wylie to try to rush its final shot, and Mumphrey secured the rebound for the Lady Raiders.
“it wasn’t pretty in the second half, but this group finds a way to get it done,” Legacy head coach Ross Barber said. “We came out and played as good of a first half as we’ve played other than the first few minutes. But then the rest of the half, we were on first. We shot the ball extremely well today. Now, it’s on to round two.”
Legacy (25-3) will face either No. 2 DeSoto or Killeen Shoemaker. They were supposed to play Saturday, but the game was postponed due to inclement weather.
Campbell led Legacy with 21 points and made three 3-pointers. Rook finished with 10 points. Hayward had 9 points with three triples, and she also had four assists. Legacy had eight made threes in the contest.
Inmon pulled down 11 rebounds. Campbell and Mumphrey each had five rebounds, and Mumphrey added three steals.
Harris led Wylie (16-8) with 14 points and six rebounds. Miller had 10 points. Kir and Hill each had 9 points, and Hill had five assists.
———
Tyler Legacy 53, Wylie 48
Wylie 13 7 16 12 — 48
Legacy 14 16 10 13 — 53
WYLIE — Sainne Hill 9; Bailey Harris 14; Payton Miller 10; Lynn Nwachukwu 6; Ding Kir 9.
LEGACY — Vanessa Hayward 9; Rose Rook 10; Taliyah Mumphrey 4; Aaliyah Campbell 21; Nyla Inmon 6; Katlyn Jasper 3.