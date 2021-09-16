Allen overcame four first-half turnovers and five total to take a 49-28 win over Tyler Legacy Thursday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
It was Allen’s 86th regular season win in the last 87 tries in just the Eagles’ third non-district road game since 2015 and first since Sept. 14, 2018, at Coppell.
It was a game that brought visitors from different parts of the state, including Texas head football coach Steve Sarkisian.
Sarkisian was treated to a milestone run by his future running back — Legacy’s Jamarion Miller. With about four minutes left in the first quarter, Miller took his third carry of the night 57 yards down to the Allen 8-yard line.
That gave Miller 4,000 career rushing yards, making him the second Red Raider to reach the feat, joining Tyrone Ross from 2001-04. After Miller’s 81 yards on 13 carries on Thursday, he currently has 4,027 rushing yards for his career, ranking him second in program history. Ross finished with 4,748 rushing yards, while Derek Farmer had 3,742 yards.
Allen got the ball first, and Mike Hawkins made three complete passes to get the Eagles into Red Raider territory. Later in the drive, Hawkins fumbled, and it was recovered by Jordan Ford, who has come up with a turnover in all four games after transferring from Chapel Hill.
The Red Raiders were forced to punt, but the Eagles gave it right back as Aaron Sears came up with the fumble recovery. After another Legacy punt, Allen scored on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Mike Hawkins to Jordyn Tyson. The Eagles failed on the 2-point try, making the score 6-0 with 5:23 left to go in the first quarter.
On the third play of the ensuing drive is when Miller took off for 57 yards to set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Bryson Donnell to give the Red Raiders a 7-6 lead with 3:07 on the clock.
Allen then turned it over for the third time as Hawkins was picked off by Ja’Kambrin Turner. The Red Raiders were unable to capitalize. After a 42-yard punt by Christian Baxter, Allen running back Jaylen Jenkns broke free for a 80-yard touchdown run to give Allen a 13-7 advantage with 23 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Allen added to its lead early in the second quarter with a 37-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins to Cooper Cole.
With 6:41 left in the second quarter, Allen turned the ball over again as the Red Raiders recovered their third fumble. A carry by Donnell followed by two carries from Miller led to a 40-yard touchdown run by Donnell to cut the score to 20-14 with 4:34 left in the second quarter.
Allen added a 7-yard touchdown run by Devyn Turner and a 13-yard touchdown pass from Hawkins to Jenkins with 29 seconds left to take a 34-14 lead at halftime.
Fans were treated to a halftime performance by the Allen band, which boasts more than 750 members.
The Eagles turned it over for the fifth time midway through the third quarter as Hawkins fumbled, and LaBrendo Flowers picked it up and returned it 41 yards into Allen territory. On the next play, Bruce Bruckner tossed a shovel pass to Bryson Donnell, who went 38 yards for a touchdown to cut the score to 34-21.
Allen scored on the final play of the third quarter as Turner scored from 1 yard out to lead 41-21.
On Legacy’s second play of the fourth quarter, Donnell scored his fourth touchdown of the night from 71 yards out to cut the score to 41-28.
Donnell finished with 126 yards on eight carries and four catches for 62 yards.
Jenkins added a 4-yard touchdown run for Allen with 8:03 to play.
Allen finished with 538 yards. Jenkins rushed for 158 yards on 15 carries. Hawkins threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Tyson, a Colorado commit, caught 12 passes for 163 yards.
Allen moved to 3-1 under first-year head coach Chad Morris, a former collegiate coach who led Eustace High School to their last district championship in 1997. Morris was also a quarterback at Edgewood High School.
Legacy (2-2) will be off next week before opening District 10-6A competition Oct. 1 at Dallas Skyline.
