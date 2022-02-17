Tyler Legacy’s football program has recently been announced as a state finalist for the 2021-22 National Football Foundation High School Excellence Award.
Legacy was one of 29 Class 6A programs in the state of Texas nominated for the honor, joining Allen, Bridgeland, Cinco Ranch, San Antonio Johnson, Cypress Park, Cypress Woods, Edinburg North, Killeen Ellison, Flower Mound, Harlingen South, Houston Memorial, Katy, Katy Tompkins, Lake Travis, Los Fresnos, Round Rock McNeil, Mesquite, Odessa Permian, Pebble Hills, Plano East, San Antonio Reagan, Richardson, Ridge Point, Robert Vela, Houston Stratford, Tomball, Vandegrift and Austin Westlake.
Legacy had a 3.3 team GPA and is involved in several community projects, according to Legacy head football coach Joe Willis.
“It’s a remarkable achievement,” Willis said. “It speaks highly of our kids and the job they’re doing in the classroom. It speaks volumes about Dr. (Kristen) Walls and the campus staff and teachers who have worked really hard to provide academic support for the program. Our coaches track grades every week throughout the year, not just during the season. We stay on top of academics, and the kids have responded to the message. This is an attribute to that.”
The award is the first nationwide recognition honoring individual high school football teams for excellence in the classroom. Thirty total state high school associations are currently participating across the country. THSCA honors 84 different high schools in Texas as State Finalists for the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Award.
"We commend the football staff at Tyler Legacy for supporting their athletes in the classroom and also taking the time to nominate their team for this prestigious award," Director of Public Relations and Activation for the THSCA Tyler Watts said. "At a time when students need the support of their teachers and coaches the most, their football staff's dedication to developing the whole child is applauded."
Cypress Woods received the inaugural honor.