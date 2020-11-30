For the second straight day, Tyler Legacy had a lineman commit to play football at the Division I level.
On Sunday, it was offensive lineman Dion Daniels to the Air Force Academy.
On Monday morning, defensive lineman Garfield Lawrence announced his commitment to the University of Kansas.
Lawrence posted on Twitter, “With a lot of thought and prayer, I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me this season. I want to thank the Man upstairs for everything he has done for me, with much prayer with my coaches and family, I’m proud to announce that I am going to continue my academic and football talent at the University of Kansas.”
Lawrence — listed at 6-4, 240 pounds — is a three-star recruit by 247sports and is ranked as the No. 39 strong-side defensive end in the country.
Lawrence also has offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Houston Baptist, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Missouri State, Nevada, North Texas, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Syracuse, Tennessee, Tulane, UNLV and UTSA.
Lawrence has 41 tackles this season with five tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 11 quarterback pressures.
Dion Daniels announced his commitment to play football for the Air Force Academy on Sunday afternoon.
Daniels posted on Twitter, “Although having a lot of obstacles to overcome to play this season, I am thankful to still be able to play the game I love. First, I would like to thank the Man above for watching over me, my family and extended family through this roller coaster year. Secondly, I would like to thank my family for supporting me and molding me into the man I am today. Lastly, I would like to thank past coaches and my present coaches for guiding me to success and also my brothers at Tyler Legacy for pushing me to be the best me. With that being said, I am honored to announce my commitment to the Air Force Academy. #LetsFly #BoltBrotherhood”
Daniels, who is listed at 6-3, 265 pounds, also has offers from Army, Eastern Illinois, Houston Baptist, Lamar, Navy and Tarleton State.