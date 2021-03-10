Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis announced on Wednesday afternoon that Tyler Legacy football coach Tim Johnson passed away.
“I was heartbroken to hear about the passing of our @TylerLegacyFB family member, coach, and teach Tim Johnson,” Willis posted on Twitter. “Our prayers go out to his family, especially his wife and 3 sons. Tim was a valued and respected voice on our team and will be missed by so many. RIP Tim.”
Johnson joined the Red Raiders staff in 2020 and coached on the defense. Johnson played high school football at Houston Yates before going to Texas Southern University has an outside linebacker.
Johnson coached at the high school and college levels for more 23 years.
Many Legacy staff members and players shared their thoughts on Twitter with #RIPOG.
“This one hurt...LOVE your people. REST IN POWER Coach Johnson #RIPOG,” defensive lineman Chris Harris posted.
“No way mann. I remember just saying “Have a good break coach”. Prayers out to the family lLove you coach Rest up,” Red Raider Labrendo Flowers posted.