Tyler Legacy recorded a runner-up finish in Division 1 in the State LineMAN Challenge Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University’s Shelton Stadium in Abilene.
“I thought they did a great job,” Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “Every competition, they were top three in 11 competitions. It’s a player-led event, so it’s a great chance to build chemistry and communication. I’m really impressed with how the guys competed all day and cheered each other on.
“It’s a good building block. Now, we have the second half of the summer to continue to build. For me as a head coach, to see us win district in track by 50 points, get better in 7-on-7 and then see our big guys compete at the state challenge and get second, there’s a lot to be excited about, and furthermore, it shows that the work they put in during the offseason pays off.”
Competing for Legacy were Donavan Jordan, Kade Fry, Rodney Harden, Ky Cole, Reyad Mekakda, Eithan Wallace, Le’Travian Whitmill, Jaelon Wickware, Travis Jackson, Luke Youngblood, Kenneth Hawkins, Christian Hesse, Jordan Crawford, Jaylen Dail and Tariq Robinson.
Legacy had the top finish in the monster sled push. The Red Raiders finished second in the tug of war to Spring, which won the competition.