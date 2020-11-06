ROCKWALL — Tyler Legacy traded blows with state-ranked Rockwall on Friday night at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium, but ultimately fell short by a score of 45-40.
The Red Raiders received the opening kickoff and chewed more than six minutes off of the clock with a 14-play, 52-yard drive that ended in a 1-yard touchdown run by Trent Adams to go up 7-0 with 5:35 on the clock. Legacy had two fourth-down conversions on the drive.
Rockwall muffed the ensuing kickoff, and the Red Raiders recovered. Two plays later, Jamarion Miller caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Adams to push the score to 14-0 just 14 seconds later.
Rockwall’s first offensive possession resulted in a 1-yard touchdown run by Zach Hernandez.
On the first play of the second quarter, Miller evaded tackles and sprinted 41 yards to the end zone to push the score to 21-7.
Rockwall then gave the ball right back to Legacy as Jack Janis recovered the fumble. However, the Red Raiders were stopped on fourth down.
The score remained at 21-7 until Braedyn Locke connected with Jax Johnson for a 51-yard touchdown pass with 5:42 left in the half.
Legacy quickly answered with a 54-yard touchdown run from Bryson Donnell to go up 28-14 with 4:14 to play.
Rockwall added two touchdown passes from Locke to Johnson from 24 and 36 yards to tie the score at 28 at halftime.
Rockwall got the ball first in the second half and needed less than a minute to score. Hernandez broke free for a 46-yard run to set up a 10-yard touchdown pass rom Locke to Brennan Ray to make the score 35-28.
After a 66-yard punt from Janis pinned Rockwall at its own 2-yard line, the Yellowjackets moved down the field to get a 37-yard field goal from Ethan Spearman to make the score 38-28 with 3:50 left in the third quarter.
Janis punted the ball three times in the game for an average of 58.7 yards.
Legacy then had a 15-play drive that ended in a punt from the Rockwall 39. The Red Raiders forced a quick turnover and scored on a 5-yard run by Adams with 6:43 to play. The score was 38-34 after the extra point was blocked.
Rockwall added to its lead with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Locke to Johnson with 2:54 to play to make the score 45-34.
Legacy answered right back. Adams threw a 27-yard pass to Kasen Carpenter, and Miller followed with a 43-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 45-40 with 2:06 to play.
With just one timeout remaining for the Red Raiders, Hernandez was able to pick up the necessary first down on the ground to run out the clock for the Yellowjackets.
Hernandez finished the game with 199 yards on 28 carries. Locke was 16 of 20 for 291 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson had six grabs for 167 yards and four touchdowns.
Miller had 21 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns, and he caught three passes for 69 yards and a score. Donnell had carries for 103 yards and a touchdown. Adams had two rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.
Legacy (2-4, 0-2) will host Mesquite Horn on Nov. 13. Rockwall (6-1, 3-0) will play at Dallas Skyline.
Tyler Legacy High School principal Dan Crawford’s son, Colton Crawford, is a senior tight end for Rockwall.
———
Rockwall 45, Tyler Legacy 40
Legacy 14 14 0 12 — 40
Rockwall 7 21 10 7 — 45
First Quarter
LEG — Trent Adams 1 run (Christian Baxter kick), 5:35
LEG — Jamarion Miller 28 pass from Adams (Baxter kick), 5:21
ROCK — Zach Hernandez 1 run (Ethan Spearman kick), 2:51
Second Quarter
LEG — Jamarion Miller 41 run (Baxter kick), 11:51
ROCK — Jax Johnson 51 pass from Braedyn Locke (Spearman kick), 5:42
LEG — Bryson Donnell 54 run (Baxter kick), 4:14
ROCK — Johnson 24 pass from Locke (Spearman kick), 2:49
ROCK — Johnson 36 pass from Locke (Spearman kick), :51
Third Quarter
ROCK — Brennan Ray 10 pass from Locke (Spearman kick), 11:06
ROCK — Spearman 37 FG, 3:50
Fourth Quarter
LEG — Adams 5 run (Kick blocked), 6:43
ROCK — Johnson 12 pass from Locke (Spearman kick), 2:54
LEG — Miller 43 run (Run failed), 2:06
LEGACY ROCKWALL
First Downs 20 23
Rushes-Yards 51-262 37-225
Passing Yards 102 294
Comp.-Att-Int. 5-12-0 17-21-0
Punts-Ave. 4-47 1-37
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 3-3
Penalties-Yards 4-34 6-39
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 51-262, Bryson Donnell 20-103, Trent Adams 10-18. Rockwall, Zach Hernandez 28-199, Lake Bennett 5-30, Goodnews Iwuamadi 1-7, Braedyn Locke 1-(-7), Team 2-(-4).
PASSING — Legacy, Trent Adams 5-12-0 102. Rockwall, Bradeyn Locke 16-20-0 291, Lake Bennett 1-1-0 3.
RECEIVING — Legacy, Jamarion Miller 3-69, Kasen Carpenter 1-27, Bryson Donnell 1-6. Rockwall, Jax Johnson 6-167, Brenden Bayes 4-64, Brennan Ray 4-41, Caiden Marshall 1-15, Zach Hernandez 1-4, Mac Rose 1-3.