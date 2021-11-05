Tyler Legacy dropped its regular season finale to Mesquite, 21-9, on Friday night at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“We’ve got to wash this one off and look at some things,” Tyler Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We knew they had some good people we were going to struggle with tonight, but we didn’t extend the gameplan any further than we had to. Really, tonight was about getting better at some things, because next week, when we start playing, we’ve got to have our best effort, and we’ve got to have our A-game on. We’ll go back and watch the film, clean it up and get ready for a big playoff game next week.”
Legacy (5-5, 3-3) will take on undefeated Garland at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Williams Stadium in Garland.
The Red Raiders had all of the momentum early. After kicking off to the Skeeters, the Red Raiders took the ball away on the third play as Aaron Sears intercepted a pass and returned it 36 yards to the Mesquite 22-yard line.
The Red Raiders finished things off four plays later with a 1-yard touchdown run by Jamarion Miller. That was the final touchdown of the night for Legacy. The extra point was no good to make the score 6-0 with 8:45 left in the first quarter.
Legacy forced a quick three-and-out before giving the ball right back as Bruce Bruckner threw the ball deep on fourth and 1 and was intercepted by Jaylin Broadus.
The Skeeters capitalized with 73 yards on four plays, capped by a 35-yard touchdown run by Anthony Roberts to take a 7-6 lead.
On the ensuing kickoff, Sears broke through with a big return before Mesquite knocked the ball loose, and Kameron Hunt recovered the ball for the Skeeters.
Two plays later, Sears forced a fumble by Mesquite’s Jamarion Woods, and Jordan Ford recovered it for the Red Raiders.
Mesquite extended its lead midway through the second quarter after a six-minute drive ended in a 14-yard pass from Chance Edwards to Woods to make the score 14-6.
The Red Raiders put together a 10-play drive and got the ball down to the 4-yard line before Miller punched it in for what appeared to be a touchdown. A penalty was called on the Red Raiders, who had to settle for a 26-yard field goal from Christian Baxter to make the score 14-9 with 2:36 left in the first half.
The Skeeters used a double pass to set up a 57-yard touchdown pass from Roberts to Gervin McCarthy for a 21-9 lead with 15 seconds left in the second quarter.
Legacy got the ball first in the second half and moved to the Mesquite 25-yard line before being stopped on fourth down.
Punts were the story of the second half as there were five total with neither team getting on the scoreboard.
Legacy got down to the 6-yard line before time expired in the game.
Bryson Donnell rushed for 45 yards on 12 carries and had three catches for 21 yards. Miller also had three catches for 21 yards and ran for 42 yards on 13 carries. He is 32 yards away from breaking the school rushing yards record of 4,748 yards set by Tyrone Ross.
Bruckner threw for 101 yards on 24 attempts.
Mesquite ran for 199 yards on 35 carries, led by 107 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown for Roberts, who also threw for 57 yards and a score. Woods had seven receptions for 75 yards.
It was the final home game for 33 Legacy seniors — Jeremiah Sheffie, Adam Mitchell, Jamarion Miller Kelly Humber, Bryson Donnell, Jett Stanger, Jordan Ford, Ja’Kambrin Turner, Aaron Sears, Cayden Starks, Ja’Kaleb Turner, LaDavion Butler, Elijah Howard, Zander Johnson, Bruce Bruckner, La’Brendo Flowers, Kenneth Hawkins, Triston Jones, Devarius Howard, Montrail Williams, Jonathan Hamilton, Jequavian Whitaker, Christian Hesse, Kade Fry, Donavan Jordan, Malakai Bradley, Eithan Wallace, Le’Travian Whitmill, Tariq Robinson, Corey Lawrence, Jaelon Wickware, Ben Costanza and Anthony Jiles.