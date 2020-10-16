Tyler Legacy and Pulaski Academy were originally scheduled to play different opponents on Friday night.
Legacy had a matchup lined up with perennial power Allen, and Pulaski Academy — of Little Rock, Arkansas — was set to take on conference foe Maumelle.
After cancelations, the two programs were able to set up a matchup in Tyler.
Pulaski Academy outscored Legacy 20-0 in the final 15 minutes to take a 50-25 victory at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
“I think at times we played really good,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “We had a lot of opportunities tonight. We had chances there even in the fourth quarter. We dropped a ball or two, and we’re right back in it. At the end of the day, you’re playing a championship team, so you’ve got to bring a championship effort every single snap.”
The Bruins received the opening kickoff. With a fourth and 11 at their own 29, the Bruins went for it, and the pass was incomplete.
Pulaski Academy has garnered national recognition for their style of football, which includes no punting and onside kicking often.
The Bruins had six fourth-down plays in the contest and converted twice.
Pulaski Academy quickly got the ball back as Izarius Woods came up with an interception. That led to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Charlie Fiser to Joseph Himon. After the 2-point conversion pass from Fiser to Jalyn Witcher, the Bruins led 8-0.
Legacy lost a fumble on its next drive that was recovered by Cameorn Mercer, but the Red Raiders forced a turnover of their own as Josh Olivares picked off Fiser.
Early in the second half, Garfield Lawrence stripped Pulaski Academy quarterback Nolen Bruffett, and Jamichael Nicholson recovered the football.
The Red Raiders got on the board with 2:49 left in the half when Jamarion Miller scored on a 21-yard run to cut the score to 8-6.
The Bruins quickly responded with a 71-yard touchdown strike from Fiser to Witcher.
Miller then scored again on a 49-yard run to cut the score to 15-13 with 1:54 left in the second quarter.
With six seconds left in the half, Fiser found Dylan Allison for a 20-yard touchdown pass to give Pulaski Academy a 23-13 lead at halftime.
Legacy went with Bruce Bruckner at quarterback to start the second half. Bruckner had attempted two varsity passes entering Friday — both completions.
His first two passes on Friday were also complete — both for touchdowns.
Just 40 seconds into the half, Bruckner found Miller for a 51-yard touchdown to cut the score to 23-19.
After Pulaski Academy scored on a 7-yard pass from Fiser to Allison, Bruckner connected with Nick Bennett on a 33-yard touchdown pass to make the score 30-25 with 4:32 left in the third quarter.
The Bruins added a 47-yard touchdown pass from Fiser to Allison in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Fiser had an 8-yard touchdown pass to Witcher, and Josiah Johnson scored on a 10-yard run to put the game away.
“It was a tale of a couple of halves as far as the offense went,” Pulaski Academy head coach Kevin Kelley said. “We weren’t doing anything on offense, and the defense just kept standing up. Coach (Jason) Wyatt and Coach (Madison) Taylor, our defensive coordinators and Coach (Adam) Thrash, our defensive line coach, they just kept prompting those guys to get out there when we weren’t doing anything on offense. That was my fault. That made it a total team effort. And then we finally started clicking right before the half.
“Then in the second half, I thought we clicked all over the place. We gave up a couple of big plays to their running back, but that’s just an outstanding player. And the reason they gave us problems on offense is because they’re so well-coached on defense. Coach Willis and his staff to a great job on both sides of the football. For us to be able to come down here and beat this team, that is such a crown these kids can take with them and enjoy.”
Fiser was 33 of 52 for 432 yards with five touchdowns. Himon caught 18 passes for 177 yards and a score, and he added 86 yards rushing. Witcher and Allison each caught eight passes. Witcher had 140 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, and Allison had 118 yards and two scores.
“We came out in the first half, and we were kind of sluggish,” Himon said. “We kept making mistakes here and there, but we kept fighting throughout the game to finish it. When you hear about Texas, everything is bigger in Texas. To beat a very good Texas team is very good on our part, and it sets the tone for next week against our rival.”
Four different Bruins attempted a pass — Fiser, Bruffett, Woods and Davis Halsell.
Bruckner was 3 of 9 for 88 yards for Legacy. Miller had 14 carries for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and he had the 51-yard touchdown reception. Bryson Donnell carried the ball 16 times for 62 yards.
Miller is a four-star junior with numerous offers, including one from Arkansas. He picked up an offer from Colorado earlier in the week.
Like Pulaski Academy’s Himon, Donnell is a three-star junior with multiple Division I offers — both holding offers from New Mexico and Kansas.
“I’m friends with Bill Belichick, and I really try to take his approach,” Kelley said. “I’m not going to let what you do beat us if at all possible. So we really tried to gameplan to take those two away. Obviously, we weren’t able to take them away, because they are really good. But we slowed them down enough to change what they had to do a little bit, and we hope we could do that until we could get something clicking on offense.”
Legacy turned the ball six times in the game with three interceptions and three lost fumbles.
The Bruins (7-0) finished with 634 total yards of offense.
Legacy (2-2) will take a week off before opening District 10-6A play at home against Dallas Skyline.
“We will learn a lot from this game,” Willis said. “I think we’ve got some things to work on for sure, but I thought we got better in some areas tonight. That’s what these non-district games are about, making sure you get your guys prepared for that district schedule.”
———
Pulaski Academy 50, Tyler Legacy 25
Pulaski 8 15 14 13 — 50
Legacy 0 13 12 0 — 25
First Quarter
PUL — Joseph Himon 6 pass from Charlie Fiser (Jalyn Witcher pass from Fiser), 7:07
Second Quarter
LEG — Jamarion Miller 21 run (Pass failed), 2:49
PUL — Witcher 71 pass from Fiser (Vaughn Seelicke kick), 2:03
LEG — Miller 49 run (Christian Baxter kick), 1:54
PUL — Dylan Allison 20 pass from Fiser (Himon run), :06
Third Quarter
LEG — Miller 51 pass from Bruce Bruckner (Run failed), 11:20
PUL — Allison 7 pass from Fiser (Seelicke kick), 5:59
LEG — Nick Bennett 33 pass from Bruckner (Run failed), 4:32
PUL — Allison 47 pass from Fiser (Seelicke kick), 2:07
Fourth Quarter
PUL — Witcher 8 pass from Fiser (Pass failed), 5:05
PUL — Josiah Johnson 10 run (Seelicke kick), 2:34
PULASKI LEGACY
First Downs 34 13
Rushes-Yards 30-121 39-220
Passing Yards 513 88
Comp.-Att-Int. 41-62-1 3-13-8
Punts-Ave. 0-0 2-47.5
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 4-3
Penalties-Yards 5-53 2-12
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Pulaski, Joseph Himon 15-86, Jalyn Witcher 2-22, Izarius Woods 2-19, Josiah Johnson 1-10, Sam Rians 1-1, Nolen Bruffett 1-(-2), Charlie Fiser 8-(-15). Legacy, Jamarion Miller 14-194, Bryson Donnell 16-62, Trent Adams 2-1, Ra’Shawn Ellis 2-(-1), LaDarius Newsom 1-(-5), Bruce Bruckner 4-(-31).
PASSING — Pulaski, Charlie Fiser 33-52-1 432, Nolen Bruffett 5-7-0 56, Izarius Woods 1-1-0 14, Davis Halsell 2-2-0 11. Legacy, Bruce Bruckner 3-9-2 88, Trent Adams 0-4-1 0.
RECEIVING — Pulaski, Joseph Himon 18-177, Jalyn Witcher 8-140, Dylan Allison 8-118, Cooper White 5-67, Nich Golzol 1-6, Will Hawkins 1-5. Legacy, Jamarion Miller 1-51, Nick Bennett 1-33, Kasen Carpenter 1-4.