ROCKWALL — When you’ve dropped three straight games, it’s probably not a good time to hit the road against a state-ranked foe.
But that is exactly what is on the docket for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders as they will face off against No. 21 Rockwall at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Wilkerson-Sanders Memorial Stadium.
The Red Raiders know the challenge that stands in front of them, and they’re ready to accept that challenge.
“This game is very important,” Legacy senior defensive lineman Garfield Lawrence said. “We just have to continue to play as a team and not let up when the second half comes. We always have a good first half, but when that third quarter comes, we need to fight to the very end and finish.”
“We don’t like to lose, and we just want to go out there and prove everybody wrong,” Legacy receiver Nick Bennett said.
Rockwall enters with a 5-1 record overall and 2-0 in district. The Yellowjackets are averaging 46 points per game, led by quarterback Braedyn Locke, who has offers from Kansas, North Carolina, Rice, Miami, SMU and Wake Forest.
“The quarterback is very talented,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “They’ve also got a very talented tight end that does a lot of stuff for them. They’ve got good material to work with and they play really fast. We have to do a great job of communicating.”
Locke is averaging nearly 300 yards per game through the air. The Yellowjackets also run for 153 yards per game.
Defensively, the Yellowjackets gave up at least 38 points in their first five games of the season before shutting out Mesquite last week.
“They are a move defense,” Willis said. “It’s funny because on offense they run our same system, and on defense, they run the same system we run. They’ve been doing it a little bit longer, so there’s a lot more movement to their defense and a lot more tempo to their offense. But it’s an effective defense, and they’re going to blitz quite a bit.”
Injuries have been unkind the Red Raiders this season. In last week’s district opener against Dallas Skyline, defensive back Cayden Starks left with an injury and offensive line Division I prospect Dion Daniels didn’t suit up with an injury.
Willis said both of those players are expected to return to action on Friday.
“We’ve got to get healthy,” Willis said. “We also have to get our guys that are in reserve ready to play because this has come up every week. The only week we have been healthy is Week 1, and since then, it’s been kind of a revolving door. We’ve got to make sure we get our depth ready to go, because it could come up again.”
Legacy (2-3, 0-1) will return home next week to host Mesquite Horn.
