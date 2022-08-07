When the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders hit the field for the first fall practice at 8 a.m. Monday, there will be some missing faces.
Jamarion Miller finished his Legacy career with a school-record 4,908 rushing yards and a school-record 65 total touchdowns. He’s now at Alabama.
Bryson Donnell finished his Legacy career with 2,637 rushing yards, which is No. 6 all time. He’s also the No. 4 scorer in school history with 43 total touchdowns. He’s now at Texas Tech.
Aaron Sears was a three-year starter for Legacy. As a senior, he had 380 yards and three touchdowns on offense, playing quarterback. He had 73 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. He’s now at Stephen F. Austin.
Offensive linemen Donavan Jordan and Eithan Wallace are now at Lamar.
But even with the graduation departures, the Red Raiders said they feel good about where they are heading into the new season.
“We want to continue to do what these guys have been doing since January, and they’ve worked incredibly hard throughout the offseason, in spring football and going into the summer, really committed to each other, which is the thing I’m most proud about,” Willis said. “There’s a lot of good player leadership on our team, so I’m excited about this season. I realize we lost some very talented players, but the young guys we’ve got coming have worked for their opportunity. I’ll say this, at the end of the day, football is won up front, and we have several guys here, offensive line, defensive line and linebackers that are all a part of that system. And I feel like we’re better there than we have been since I have been here.”
Luke Wolf saw some time at quarterback as a sophomore, but will take over the starting role this season.
“We’re going to have to execute on all cylinders,” Wolf said. “We’re going to have to make some big plays. We’re going to have to drive the ball down the field and just be us, honestly.”
One of Wolf’s top targets will be senior receiver Nate Crockett.
Senior Jordan Crawford is on the offensive line and is looking to lead a strong unit.
“We take a lot of pride in our offensive line,” Crawford said. “We’re going to have to step up this year. We’re losing some big pieces, and we’re just ready to work.”
“I’m really looking forward to the season, to be able to make some plays and looking forward to how the offense is going to execute,” Crockett said.
Defensively, the Red Raiders return Jordan Renaud, a top 86 national recruit who is ranked as the No. 8 defensive lineman in the country.
“I’m excited,” Renaud said. “I feel like the season we had last year and the backs we had last year, people in the area don’t expect much from us, but they’re going to be in for a rude awakening soon.”
Among the linebackers are junior Brooks Gallagher and senior Sam Youngblood.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Gallagher said. “I think our defense is looking pretty solid, and I think we’ll show them what we’ve got.”
“I’m really looking forward to the season,” Youngblood said. “Like Brooks said, I think we’ve really stepped up defensively, and it’s going to be a great year for us.”
In the secondary, the Red Raiders have senior Adariyan Scott at safety.
“It’s going to be a big season for us, especially because we’ve got a lot to prove,” Scott said. “Because they’re saying we’re losing a lot of people, but I think we’re gaining a lot of people.”
Tyler Legacy will be at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium for its lone scrimmage and first three home games. The Red Raiders will host Marshall for a scrimmage on Aug. 18. The first three games are Longview (Aug. 26), Tyler (Sept. 2) and Longview (Sept. 9). Legacy’s first road game is Sept. 16 at Texas High.
