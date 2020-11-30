For the second straight day, Tyler Legacy had a lineman commit to play football at the Division I level.
On Sunday, it was offensive lineman Dion Daniels to the Air Force Academy.
On Monday morning, defensive lineman Garfield Lawrence announced his commitment to the University of Kansas.
Lawrence posted on Twitter, “With a lot of thought and prayer, I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me this season. I want to thank the man upstairs for everything he has done for me, with much prayer with my coaches and family, I’m proud to announce that I am going to continue my academic and football talent at the University of Kansas.”
Lawrence — listed at 6-4, 240 pounds — is a three-star recruit by 247sports and is ranked as the No. 39 strong-side defensive end in the country.
Lawrence also has offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Houston Baptist, Kansas State, Louisiana Tech, Memphis, Missouri State, Nevada, North Texas, Sam Houston State, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, Syracuse, Tennessee, Tulane, UNLV and UTSA.
Lawrence has 41 tackles this season with five tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 11 quarterback pressures.