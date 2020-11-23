Tyler Legacy has made it difficult on opponents to score during the early part of the season.
That trend continued as the Lady Raiders took a 61-19 win over Lufkin on Monday afternoon at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym
Legacy forced 32 Lufkin turnovers and held the Lady Panthers to 18.6 percent from the field (18 of 43).
“We keep getting better defensively,” head coach Ross Barber said. “We know that will be our M.O., to extend our pressure to make it difficult on our opponent but also create easy offense.
“Our energy level has also been very impressive, especially during these past three games. Now, we have to get on the bus and go on the road tomorrow and see how we handle that mentally.”
The Lady Raiders moved to 6-0 on the season and won their third game in four days — all at home.
On Tuesday, Legacy will take on Ennis at 1:30 p.m. in Ennis.
The score was tied at 2 early after Legacy’s Aaliyah Campbell and Lufkin’s Martiana Jones traded bucket. The Lady Raiders then went on a 12-0 run. After Campbell scored on a hook shot in the lane, Nyla Inmon got three straight buckets and then assisted on another bucket by Campbell.
Akyshia Cottrell got a steal and layup in the final seconds of the quarter for Lufkin to cut the score to 14-4.
Legacy opened the second quarter with a 12-0 spurt and led 30-8 at halftime as Campbell knocked down a jumper as time expired.
The Lady Raiders stretched the lead to 41-12 after the third quarter and then outscored the Lady panthers 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
The 19 points was the lowest total allowed by Legacy so far this season. The Lady Raiders are holding opponents to 27.5 points per game while also scoring 58.2 points per contest.
Campbell led the Lady Raiders with 14 points. Markesha Allen had 10 points. Inmon had 8 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks. Rose Rook and Akya Turner added 6 points each.
Jones and Taliyah Menefee led Lufkin with 4 points each. Menefee and Tori Coleman each had six rebounds, and Mallory Patel added five steals.
Lufkin (2-3) will host Diboll at 3 p.m. Tuesday.