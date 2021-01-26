First place was on the line Tuesday night at Tyler Legacy Varsity Gym.
The Red Raiders welcomed District 10-6A frontrunner Mesquite Horn to town and sent the Jaguars home with a 68-57 defeat to give Legacy sole possession of first place in the league standings.
“It does (have a nice ring to it),” Legacy head coach Kevin Walker said of his team being in first place. “We knew going in this is what we wanted. We talked about it in the locker room before the game, at halftime and even when we were at Hogg Middle School working out before this gym was done back in August. This is what we’re fighting for. These guys have shown up and worked and fought and battled. We’ve still got a long way to go. We talked about wanting to be 2-0 this week, but to get to 2-0 this week, we had to get to 1-0 tonight.
“Coach (Ondra) Waddy) does a phenomenal job. Those guys are scrappy and fought hard. But I’ll tell you what, the group of guys we have are gutsy, and they step up and make plays, especially when we need to. I’m proud of these guys.”
The win gave the Red Raiders a season sweep over the Jaguars. Legacy is now 16-3 overall and 6-2 in district. It is the first time the Red Raiders have won at least six district games since 2014-15, which is also the last time they reached the playoffs.
Legacy jumped out to a 7-2 lead. Horn battled back to go up 11-10. The Jaguars led 17-15 at the end of the first quarter. Deuty Smith was fouled on a 3-pointer with no time remaining, and he sank two of the attempts.
Smith then scored the first two buckets of the second quarter to put the Red Raiders ahead. Legacy’s run was 11-3 to take a 26-20 lead.
Nathan Lee scored all of Horn’s points in the first five minutes of the second quarter as the Jaguars trailed 29-28. Tsepo Williams joined his teammate in the scoring column to give Horn a 30-29 lead. The Red Raiders ended the half on a 6-1 run — despite having a bucket disallowed because the clock didn’t start during the possession — to lead 35-31 at the break.
After Yai Koinyang hit two free throws to open the third quarter for Horn, Nate Noland and Jaylon Spencer hit consecutive triples to put the Red Raiders up 41-33. Horn responded with a 6-0 run, but the Red Raiders finished the quarter strong to lead 52-44 heading into the final frame.
Horn got the deficit to 7 points, but that was as close as the Jaguars got the remainder of the way.
Teon Erwin led Legacy with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Spencer had 14 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Noland and Smith had 9 points each. Matt Wade had 8 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and Will Mitchell added 6 points.
Lee led Horn (10-12, 6-2) with 16 points. Williams had 14 points, 10 rebounds, six steals and three blocks.
Legacy will take on North Mesquite at 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite.
