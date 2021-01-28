Tyler Legacy defensive end Garfield Lawrence announced his commitment to the University of Houston Thursday morning on Twitter.
After much thought and prayer I’m excited to announce that I will be spending the next 4 years and continuing my academic and football career at the University of Houston🔴⚪️!! I want to thank coach early and coach Valai and coach Belk and @UHCougarFB staff pic.twitter.com/vUlNQ3JkB9— Garfield🇯🇲🙏🏾 (@garfield151015) January 28, 2021
Lawrence, a 6-4, 240-pound senior, is a three-star recruit by 247sports. He is ranked as the No. 42 strong-side defensive end in the country and the No. 106 overall prospect in the state of Texas.
Lawrence compiled 71 tackles, eight sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery to lead the Red Raiders to the second round of the playoffs.
Lawrence originally committed to Kansas on Nov. 30, 2020. Houston had offered Lawrence on Nov. 13.
On Jan. 11, Lawrence received an offer from Boston College. The University of Texas offered Lawrence on Jan. 19.
Lawrence visited Texas on Saturday and then took a trip to Houston on Monday.
Lawrence is expected to sign with Houston on Wednesday with a ceremony scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Tyler Legacy High School.
Houston has had recent success with Tyler recruits, including Greg Ward Jr., Tyus Bowser, Bryson Smith and Braylon Jones.