Tyler Legacy defensive back Jakelyn Morgan decided to make a change in his future on Thursday night.
Morgan commited to play at UNLV on Aug. 3.
Just after 8 p.m. on Thursday, Morgan posted on Twitter his decommitment from UNLV.
Morgan wrote, “I watched my family, past teammates and friends go through the recruiting process and this year has been a really different time with COVID. No school visits, no in person visits at all. This decision is bigger than just football. Football is a big time part of my story but not my whole story. I have a lot of respect for Coach Arroyo and Coach Magazu and the entire UNLV coaching staff. They have been good coaches and men during this entire process and are building a great program. After a lot of days of praying and family discussions about my future at this it’s in my best interest to decommit from UNLV. I’m grateful for the opportunity that Coach Arroyo and Coach Magazu gave me. This is a process that involves football decisions and life decisions. The same way coaches in football gotta make decisions for what’s best for them and their family, players have to make the same hard decisions. This recruiting process is a blessing but is also a very serious decision because it effects future long after football is done. I wish Coach Arroyo, Magazu and the entire UNLV coaching staff and recruits a lot of success.”
About an hour after that announcement, Morgan announced his intention to commit to the University of Arizona.
Morgan wrote,” Football has opened doors for me to play the game and use football for a bigger purpose academically as a student-athlete. I am very blessed to announce I am committing to The University of Arizona to further my education and football career. I want to thank my family for always supporting me and being a part of this process along the way and always being there for me. I want to thank Coach Ryle at Brook Hill HS for everything he did for me and thank my Head Coach, Coach Willis for being the Coach he is and treating us all like family. Me and my Tyler Legacy teammates are ready to get this season going and have a big time season at Tyler Legacy HS. I want to thank Coach Sumlin, Coach Burns, Coach Rhoads, Coach Eggen, Coach Cormier and the entire Arizona staff for believing in me. #BearDown
Extremely excited and blessed to announce my committment to further my education and football career at the University of Arizona.... #BearDown @CoachSumlin @CoachGregBurns @CoachPRhoads @CoachEggenAZ @TylerLegacyFB @CoachJoeWillis pic.twitter.com/1dqJNR3wQ6— Jakelyn Morgan (@JakelynMorgan) August 28, 2020
Morgan is back at Legacy for his senior season after playing at Bullard Brook Hill as a junior. Morgan had 44 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown for the Guard.
Morgan is the younger brother of former Lady Raider girls basketball standout Aaliyah Morgan, who now plays for TCU.