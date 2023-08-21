Tyler Legacy opened the 2023 cross country season Saturday at Waxahachie.
The varsity girls placed seventh out of 15 teams, and the varsity boys placed ninth out of 15 teams.
In the girls’ race, freshman Maddry East finished 13th out of 128 runners with a time of 19:07.90. Landry Lay finished 31st with a time of 20:13.40; Joselyn Bryner, 45th, 20:46.30; Mila Teuber, 49th, 20:50.10; and freshman Mayson Maddox, 62nd, 21:44.60.
In the boys’ race, Miller East finished 27th out of 137 runners with a time of 16:23.50. Other runners for the Red Raiders were Mason Maldonado, 30th, 16:35.30; Brady Filla, 39th, 16:52.70; Hayes Feldman, 52nd, 17:27; and Alejandro Angeles, 73rd, 18:14.30.
Legacy will host its meet Saturday at Lindsey Park.