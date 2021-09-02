The Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational will take place on Saturday morning at UT Tyler.
The varsity girls open division 5K will begin at 7:15 a.m. The varsity boys open division 5K will be at 7:45 a.m.
The JV boys 5K race will be at 8:10 a.m.
The small school division varsity girls two-mile run will be at 8:40 a.m. The small school division (Class 1A-4A) varsity boys 5K will be at 9 a.m.
Participating schools are Tyler Legacy, Addison Trinity Christian, Athens, Benton (Louisiana), Brook Hill, Brownsboro, Bullard, Cumberland Academy, Edgewood, Eustace, Gilmer, Hallsville, Henderson, Jacksonville, Kilgore, Lindale, Longview, Longview Pine Tree, Longview Spring Hill, Mabank, Malakoff, Mesquite, Miller Grove, Mount Pleasant, New Summerfield, North Mesquite, Ore City, Quitman, Rockwall-Heath, Ruston (Louisiana), Shreveport Force Home, Troup, All Saints, Tyler Home Education Athletics, Tyler High, King’s Academy, Bishop Gorman, Van, Whitehouse and Winona.
