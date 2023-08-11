Tyler Legacy went inside its indoor facility on Friday afternoon to take some photos for the upcoming season.
“It’s fun,” senior linebacker Brooks Gallagher said. “It’s really been nice having all of these guys and bonding with them. It’s nice to come out here and have fun.”
As temperatures have been consistently in the triple digits this week, the Red Raiders also took practice inside on Thursday.
“I think the week went really good,” Tyler Legacy head football coach Beau Trahan said. “We obviously got a bit better every day. We’ve been dealing with the heat a little bit, so we went inside a little bit for this last practice, and I think it really kind of sparked us a little bit just getting out of the direct sun.
“The guys are flying around. The defense is putting blitzes in. We’re adding a little bit every day. It’s all starting to come together.”
Even through the heat, the Red Raiders have been working hard throughout the first week.
“It’s been good,” senior defensive lineman Travis Jackson said. “It’s been really hot. We’ve been getting our chemistry together, bonding and just getting the plays down as we get ready for the season.”
Gallagher said the energy has been high.
“We’ve been having a lot of energy, running around and really competing,” Gallagher said. “I like how our offense is looking. They’re getting a good scheme in. They’re making us work.
“The defense is looking good. We’ve got Simeon (Garner), he came from Grace, and he’s been doing good. And we’ve got Travis, and we’ve got Ethan (Simpson) up front. We’ve got a really solid D-line. Our linebacker corps is looking good, and then our DBs are also looking good.”
Offensively, quarterback Luke Wolf and the rest of the offense have also been sharpening things up.
“It’s a very complicated offense, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” Wolf said. “We’re ready for it, and I’m fully comfortable running it. After Monday, we got in the film room the next day and fixed it immediately, and I think that’s a huge thing with our football team that we can just go in the film room and actually put film onto the field.”
“I think we’ve progressed a little bit every day, and that was the plan, take it slow as we could knowing that we’ve got a scrimmage coming up next Friday and a game in two weeks,” Trahan said.
Legacy will face Marshall in a scrimmage at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 in Marshall. The Red Raiders will open the season Aug. 25 at Lufkin.
“I’m not really tripping about the scrimmage, but I’m ready for the first game, though,” Jackson said. “That first game is going to be crazy.
“We have to continue working on getting the plays down, making fewer mistakes and just have fun. Football is a game, just have fun and embrace the moment.”