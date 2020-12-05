Tyler Legacy officially secured its second consecutive playoff spot with a 42-35 win over Mesquite Horn on Saturday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
But the past three games have all been like playoff games for the Red Raiders, who had to win three straight in 11 days to get into the postseason after a 0-3 start to District 10-6A competition.
“I’ve never been around a team that’s won the games in the matter of 11 days, but this team has done it,” Legacy head coach Joe Willis said. “They’ve taken every challenge we’ve put in front of them and responded to every single thing we’ve asked them to do. Again, I couldn’t be more proud of the way they came out and played for each other today.”
Saturday was the final game at Rose Stadium for Legacy’s senior class, who were playing their last season with a new head coach.
“Our senior class is special to me,” Willis said. “They had no reason to accept me or trust me. But they did, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They had their back against the wall, and they continued to fight, and now they’re hot going into the playoffs.”
“It’s definitely a bittersweet moment,” Legacy senior quarterback Trent Adams said. “We get to play for a little bit longer. Just clinching a playoff spot, that’s huge. But the last time playing at Rose, it was an unbelievable atmosphere. I’m thankful for all of the fans that came out and supported us. I wouldn’t want to be out here with any other team. These guys fought hard.”
Legacy (5-5, 3-3) will take on Garland Naaman Forest in the bi-district round at Williams Stadium in Garland. The game was tentatively set for 7 p.m. Friday, but Legacy head coach Joe Willis said the time could be changed or played on Saturday.
“We’re on a run,” Willis said. “We had our backs against the wall, and we continued to fight. Our guys understand the sense of urgency that has to be there anytime you play a playoff type game. It’s do or die, and we’ve been in that situation for a while now. Again, I expect our guys to go back and prepare the way they have the last couple of weeks and be ready to go on Friday or Saturday of next week.”
Legacy’s two-headed rushing attack of Bryson Donnell and Jamarion Miller combined for 341 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Donnell had 17 carries for 191 yards and two touchdowns, and Miller had 11 carries for 150 yards and three scores. Miller also caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Miller scored 15 seconds into the game on a 15-yard run after a 56-yard kickoff return by Kasen Carpenter to open the contest.
Miller and Donnell accounted for all the Red Raiders’ touchdowns in the game and helped Legacy get out to a 28-9 halftime lead.
Horn didn’t score an offensive touchdown until a 7-yard run by Darrius White with 4:45 left in the third quarter. John Burris returned a blocked field goal for 72 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the Jaguars scored on a safety in the second quarter on a snap through the back of the end zone on a punt attempt.
White finished 23 of 39 through the air for 375 yards and a touchdown — a 67-yard pass to Eddryk Ruff to cut the score to 35-32 with 1:22 to play.
Miller quickly stretched the lead back to 10 just nine seconds later with a 36-yard touchdown run.
White added 83 yards on the ground on 17 carries. Marquis Edwards had eight catches for 160 yards for the Jaguars (3-7, 1-5).
Tyler Legacy 42, Mesquite Horn 35
Horn 7 2 10 16 — 35
Legacy 7 21 7 7 — 42
First Quarter
TL — Jamarion Miller 15 run (Christian Baxter kick), 11:45
MH — John Burris 72 blocked FG return (Antonio Mercado kick), :57
Second Quarter
TL — Miller 5 run (Kick failed), 11:51
TL — Donnell 56 run (Miller run), 9:07
MH — Safety, 5:39
TL — Jamarion Miller 30 pass from Trent Adams (Baxter kick), :35
Third Quarter
MH — Mercado 35 FG, 9:06
TL — Donnell 31 run (Baxter kick), 7:47
MH — Darrius White 7 run (Mercado kick), 4:45
Fourth Quarter
MH — Jalynn Lester (Pass failed), 3:39
MH — Eddryk Ruff 67 pass from White (Mercado kick), 1:22
TL — Miller 36 run (Baxter kick), 1:13
MH — Mercado 28 FG, :05
HORN LEGACY
First Downs 26 16
Rushes-Yards 31-129 38-311
Passing Yards 375 102
Comp.-Att-Int. 23-39-1 11-15-0
Punts-Ave. 4-34.8 3-33.7
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-82 4-25
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — Mesquite Horn, Darrius White 17-83, Jalynn Lester 6-16, Camden Tyler 4-16, Chris Dawn 1-9, Eddryk Ruff 3-5. Legacy, Bryson Donnell 17-191, Jamarion Miller 11-150, Ra’Shawd Ellis 3-4, John Turman 2-4, Trent Adams 3-(-22), Team 2-(-16).
PASSING — Mesquite Horn, Darrius White 23-39-1 375. Legacy, Trent Adams 7-10-0 82, Bruce Bruckner 4-4-0 20, Walker Freeman 0-1-0 0.
RECEIVING — Mesquite Horn, Marquis Edwards 8-160, Chris Dawn 5-36, Derik Jackson 4-46, Xavier Brown 2-52, Camden Tyler 2-6, Eddryk Ruff 1-67, Tosta Emory 1-8. Legacy, Jamarion Miller 3-72, George Bergfeld 2-13, Kasen Carpenter 2-1, LaDavion Butler 1-9, Nick Bennett 1-7, Jett Stanger 1-5, Bryson Donnell 1-(-5).