Tyler Legacy and Chapel Hill are the only two East Texas teams that will participate in the State LineMAN Challenge on Saturday at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene.
Legacy is competing in Division I with Abilene, Arlington, Azle, Abilene Cooper, Granbury, Shoemaker, Liberty Hill, Lockhart, Marble Falls, New Braunfels Canyon, Plainview, Princeton, South Garland, Spring, Summer Creek, Warren and Abilene Wylie.
Chapel Hill is competing in Division II with Azle, Brownwood, Burnet, Dumas, El Camp, Gatesville, Graham, Hondo, Kaufman, Lampasas, Melissa, Nevada Community, Snyder, Somerset, Stephenville and Sweetwater.
Both teams qualified at Melissa on June 4.
Competing for Legacy are Donavan Jordan, Kade Fry, Rodney Harden, Ky Cole, Reyad Mekada, Eithan Wallace, Le’Travian Whitmill, Jaelon Wickware, Travis Jackson, Luke Youngblood and Kenneth Hawkins.
Competing for Chapel Hill are LD Mosley, Lamar Williams, Corey Johnson, Kevyian Huddleston, Pablo Martinez, Jayden Ponder, Nathaniel Ruiz, Jose Lozano, Juilian Gonzalez, Jalan Lofters, Kendall Allen, Trey Adighije, Josh Aparicio, Devin Howland and Jatavian Watson.
After qualifying, Chapel Hill hosted the bEASTTexas Lineman Challenge against Bullard, Whitehouse and Hallsville.
“Last year, I coached inside receivers, but when I moved over to the offensive line, LD Mosley came to me and said he wanted to do something with the offensive line like 7-on-7,” Chapel Hill offensive line coach Johnny Irvin said. “It’s gone really well. I want them to have fun in the summer and be kids, but it’s also good to see them want to come out and compete as a group. Hopefully they will go up there and compete and put on a good showing.”
The event will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday in Abilene.
There is also a Division III that consists of Bowie, Brock, Coleman, Comanche, Cotulla, Grandview, Hamlin, Jim Ned, Lago Vista, Liberty Hill, Llano, Marion, Ponder, Prairiland, Rice Consolidated, Tidehaven, Tioga, Tolar and West.