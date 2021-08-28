WHITE OAK — The Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders won the prestigious Shirley Atkins Volleyball Tournament on Saturday at White Oak High School.
It was the second tournament championship of the year for the 16-2 Lady Raiders. On Aug. 14, Legacy won the Tyler ISD Tournament.
"So proud of this group of girls," Legacy coach Bryan Winegeart tweeted. "If we continue to believe in team there will be many more wins to come."
Legacy defeated Beckville in the final, 2-1 (25-18, 12-25, 25-21).
Leaders for the Lady Raiders were Ahava Young (7 kills, 1 block, 8 points), Shelby Huntsberger (5 kills, 4 aces), Mallory Thedford (5 kills, 1 block, 6 points), Ionna Jones (5 kills, 3 points), Anna Gates (2 kills, 1 assist), Thaliya Mumphrey (2 kills, 1 assist, 1 block, 3 points), Catherine Wise (1 kill, 13 assists) and Avery Armstrong (7 assists, 1 ace).
Leading Beckville were Sophie Elliott (20 assists, 6 digs, 2 aces), Laney Jones (3 digs, 2 aces), Kinsley Rivers (10 kills, 5 digs), Avery Morris (7 kills, 6 digs, 2 aces), Maddie McAfee (1 dig), M.J. Liles (3 kills), Aubrey Klingler (2 digs), Karissa McDowell (3 digs) and Amber Harris (5 digs, 3 kills, 3 aces).
Beckville reached the final by defeating Hallsville 2-1 (25-18, 19-25, 25-21) and host White Oak 2-1 (15-25, 26-24, 25-18).
Against White Oak, Elliott had 30 assists and eight digs for Beckville. Other standouts were Jones (3 digs, 2 aces), Rivers (11 kills), Morris (13 kills, 4 digs, 2 aces), McAfee (1 dig), M.J. Liles (3 kills), Klingler (2 kills, 2 digs), McDowell (1 dig, 1 ace) and Harris (5 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 2 aces).
Rivers had 19 digs and 11 kills against Hallsville. Morris finished with 13 kills and five digs, Elliott 31 assists and 15 digs, Jones six digs, McAfee two kills, Liles three kills, Klingler two kills and three digs, McDowell three digs and Harris seven digs, six kills and three aces.
The Lady Raiders reached the final by defeating Henderson (25-18, 25-20) and Spring Hill (25-19, 26-24).
Against Henderson, leaders for Legacy were Young (4 kills), Huntsberger (4 kills, 3 aces), Thedford (2 kills, 1 dig), Jones (4 kills, 1 dig), Gates (1 kill, 1 assist, 7 digs), Mumphrey (5 kills, 1 dig), Wise (3 kills, 12 assists, 1 ace, 1 dig), Armstrong (6 aces, 1 dig) and Adele McGowin (2 aces, 4 digs) and Faith Marcoux (1 ace, 1 dig).
In the win over Spring Hill, leaders for Legacy were Young (2 kills, 1 dig, 1 block), Huntsberger (4 kills, 1 ace, 17 digs), Thedford (4 kills, 1 dig), Jones (6 kills, 3 digs, 1 block), Gates (7 digs), Mumphrey (4 kills, 1 block), Wise (3 kills, 11 assists, 1 ace), Armstrong (9 assists, 1 ace, 1 dig) and McGowin (3 digs) and Marcoux (3 digs).
The Lady Raiders return to play on Tuesday, traveling to Lufkin to meet the Lady Panthers in a 6:30 p.m. contest.
The White Oak Ladynecks finished third in the tourney, defeating Whitehouse (25-8, 25-16), falling to Beckville (15-25, 26-24, 25-17) and defeating Spring Hill (25-16, 25-17) on Saturday.
Emma Hill had 55 assists, six digs, four kills and eight points for White Oak in the three matches. Lexi Baker recorded 12 points, four aces, 26 kills, 16 digs and 22 receptions. Anna Iske finished with 22 points, two aces, 16 kills and five blocks, Brazie Croft 33 points, nine aces, 21 digs and 12 receptions, Emma Nix nine kills, Kaylee Wilkinson 10 points, four aces, 13 digs and 21 receptions, Calee Carter six kills, Addison Clinkscales five kills and Mallory McKinney 14 points, four aces, nine digs and seven receptions.
White Oak moves to 19-1 on the year and will host Bullard on Tuesday.
In the Challenger Bracket on Saturday, Pine Tree defeated Chapel Hill (25-21, 17-25, 25-17) and lost to Pleasant Grove (25-18, 25-14) and North Lamar (25-19, 25-17).
Gilmer fell to Pleasant Grove (25-19, 25-20) in the Challenger Bracket title match.
The Spring Hill Lady Panthers defeated Class 5A Lufkin (25-21, 16-25, 30-29). The tournament had a 30-point cap on sets.
Carli Manasse finished the day with 12 kills, five blocks, 24 digs and three aces. Victoria Bradshaw added 13 kills and seven digs, Abby Caron 14 kills and seven blocks, Eden Gossett five digs and two aces, Erin Gregson 15 digs and two aces, Janie Bradshaw 30 digs and three aces, Carolann Bowles 18 kills, five assists, two blocks, eight digs and three aces, Mia Traylor three kills, 60 assists, 19 digs and three aces, Caylee Mayfield 10 kills and Natalie Fisher four kills.
The Lady Panthers host Marshall on Tuesday.