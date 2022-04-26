George Rippy was masterful on the mound as Tyler Legacy celebrated Senior Night with a 4-0 victory over the Mesquite Skeeters on Tuesday in a District 10-6A baseball game.
Rippy, a senior, twirled a two-hitter in the Red Raiders final regular season appearance at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field.
The Red Raiders improve to 12-14-1 overall and 7-4 in District 10-6A. The Skeeters fall to 5-6. The two teams will play again on Friday in a 7 p.m. start at Tillery Field in Mesquite. Legacy has clinched a playoff berth.
Rippy allowed only a couple of singles while striking out five, including the final batter for the complete game shutout. He did not issue a walk.
Before the game Tyler Legacy honored the seniors — along with Rippy (son of Jennifer and Lewis Rippy), Bruce Bruckner (son of Kandie and John Bruckner), Connor Fiorentino (son of Jeni and Joe Fiorentino), Zane Griffith (son of Amy and Scott Barrett), Cooper Hill (son of Kim and Clint Hill), Jackson Hungerford (son of Emily Cummings and Aaron Hungerford), Peyton Martinez (son of Anne and Roy Martinez), Dakota McCaskill (son of Donna and David McCaskill) and Preston Newberry (son of Kate and Brad Newberry).
Walker Freeman hit a triple for the Red Raiders with Newberry hitting two sharp singles. Adding hits were Cooper Hill, Dakota McCaskill and Lucas Grundy.
Hill drove in a run with a single and Luke Davis plated a run on a sacrifice fly.
Scoring runs were Tyler Priest, Freeman, Hill and Newberry. Legacy scored single runs in the first four innings.
Newberry, Priest and Grundy had stolen bases.
Adam Pineda and Josue Munoz had singles for the Skeeters.