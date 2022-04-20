Tyler Legacy took the first step to preparing for the 2022 high school football season on Monday afternoon with the start of spring football practices.
The Red Raiders will have 18 practices during the next five weeks, culminating with the spring game on May 19.
“Spring football is one of my favorite times, and it has got to be for the kids too,” Legacy head football coach Joe Willis said. “We come out of winter and we’re training every day. The kids are working really hard, not only in the weight room, but also in track. Today, we get to throw on the helmets and it feels like football a little bit.”
The Red Raiders are coming off a 6-6 season, and they won a playoff game for the second consecutive year.
Legacy graduated 13 seniors, including the program’s all-time leading rusher Jamarion Miller, who is now at the University of Alabama and Texas Tech running back signee Bryson Donnell. Also departed are all-state selections offensive lineman Donavan Jordan (Lamar) and defensive back Jordan Ford (Garden City Community College), along with District 10-6A Utility Player of the Year Aaron Sears (Stephen F. Austin).
The Red Raiders will use the spring to start filling in some of those holes.
“There’s a lot of new faces,” Willis said. “We graduated a big senior class with a lot of really good players who have played a long time in positions, so we’re breaking in a lot of new guys and kind of finding out about them. We tell our kids all along, the spring is where our team is built. This is where we’re going to kind of construct our varsity team.
“For us, it’s about building a depth chart, so when we get to the fall if something happens and somebody moves way or gets hurt or whatever, it’s the next man up. The depth chart is really important. We’re kind of making our selections who are the guys that are going to be playing under the Friday night lights.”
There will be big voids in the running attack, where Miller (1,406 yards and 13 touchdowns), Donnell (868 yards and 15 touchdowns), Sears (338 yards and three touchdowns) and Bruce Bruckner (234 yards and four touchdowns).
“The production lost is big, but by the same token, we had guys that were playing on the JV that were being productive there, kind of ready for their turn,” Willis said. “We may not be as explosive, but we still have some very good players that have come through the pipeline and worked hard to develop.”
Sterlin Burleson is among the players who will play running back for the Red Raiders.
Donnell and Miller also combined for 64 receptions for 792 yards and nine touchdowns. Bruckner passed for 1,186 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Luke Wolf, who was 6 of 7 for 52 yards and also ran for 64 yards on 13 carries as a sophomore, is set to take over at quarterback.
“I think he’s getting ready to have a big season,” Willis said. “He was young last year and did a lot of good things. He had some injury things he went through toward the middle of the season and never really bounded back. But I’ve seen him be one of the hardest workers in the program. He’s a very talented player. And he’s really assumed the leadership role.”
“The main thing I learned from last year is the mental game,” Wolf said. “We’ve got to get the playbook down. We can’t have any mental busts before the play even starts.”
Wyatt Custer, who moved to Legacy after playing at Stanwood High School in Washington as a sophomore, is also competing for the quarterback spot.
“Wyatt does a great job, and he’s going to push Luke throughout the spring,” Willis said. “He got a couple of JV games in last year and had some injury things that kind of put him out for the year. He’s a very talented player. We’re really excited about our quarterback room right now.”
Defensively, the Red Raiders return several players, including Jordan Renaud, who is ranked as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the Class of 2023 by 247Sports Composite.
“I’m really excited about our defense,” Willis said. “It’s a comfort knowing we’ve got guys with experience. I think we will be strong on the defensive side, which we need to be so our offense has time to catch up to the curve.”
The Red Raiders will have a home scrimmage against Marshall on Aug. 18 before kicking off the 2022 season against Lufkin Aug. 26 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.