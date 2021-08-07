Year two for Tyler Legacy head football coach Joe Willis officially begins Monday.
The Red Raiders will hit the practice field at 5 p.m. in preparation for the 2021 football season.
“It’s a completely different feel this year,” Willis said. “Football is a game of relationships, and we’ve developed those relationships over a year together. Also, they have a great knowledge base this year of what we want to do. The coaches were talking about how further along we are, and how we will be able to advance a lot faster and allow us to do different things early in the season.”
Legacy is coming off of a 6-6 season where it won its first playoff game since 2009. The Red Raiders return five offensive starters, including two of the top running backs in the country in the form of Texas commit Jamarion Miller and Texas Tech commit Bryson Donnell.
One of the big storylines entering practice is the quarterback position as senior Bruce Bruckner and sophomore Luke Wolf are expected to be the candidates.
Bruckner was 16 of 30 last season for 208 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions as the varsity backup.
“Bruce has the advantage in experience, but Luke has done a good job of putting himself in place to compete for the job,” Willis said. “It will play out over the course of the season. No football team in America wants one quarterback. Everyone needs at least two. It’s an advantage to us to not have them competing on Friday night but also competing with each other every day. It’s going to do nothing but make them better and make the team better.
“The biggest thing we are looking for is command. I told them in meetings that Coach (Kyle) Copeland and I don’t pick the quarterback. The team picks the quarterback. We make evaluations and give feedback, but the offensive guys give us the confidence who needs to go in with their ability to be able to command the football team.”
The Red Raiders will have some holes to fill on defense, but five-star defensive lineman Jordan Renaud comes in after previously playing at Lewisville.
“We want to develop depth at all positions,” Willis said. “The younger guys continue to work, and you never know when their opportunity will come around. We have some sophomores with a chance to make varsity. The older guys can’t get comfortable. We are excited about the competition at several levels. We have a good competition on the offensive line, competition on the defensive line and some holes to fill in the secondary. It ought to be fun these next couple of weeks to see who is going to play on Friday night.”
Legacy will scrimmage Marshall on Aug. 20 at Maverick Stadium in Marshall. The Red Raiders open the season Aug. 27 at Lufkin. Legacy then will be at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium for three straight games against Tyler, Longview and Allen. The Red Raiders will begin District 10-6A play Oct. 1 at Dallas Skyline.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports