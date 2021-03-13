CORSICANA — Andrew Nick came in with the bases loaded and no outs to save the game for the Red Raiders, a 5-4 victory over Red Oak on Saturday in the Community National Bank Invitational.
The Red Raiders (11-3) finished the tournament with a 4-1 record. It was the second straight one-run victory over the Hawks. Tyler Legacy won 2-1 on Friday.
Colby Harris had a triple for TL, while George Rippy had two hits. Knocking in runs were Tyler Priest, William Randall and Samuel Carvajal.
Scoring runs for the Red Raiders were Jackson Newhouse (2), Cooper Hill (1), Harris (1) and Nick (1).
Tyler Legacy returns to play on Tuesday, hosting Allen at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The contest has a 6 p.m. start.