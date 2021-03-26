Tyler Legacy’s baseball game against Dallas Skyline set for 7 p.m. Friday at Mike Carter Field has been postponed, Tyler Legacy High School principal Dan Crawford announced.
Crawford sent out a note that said, “Due to COVID concerns within the Skyline HS baseball oprogram, the TL baseball games for tonight have been canceled. Any tickets already purchased may be used at the April 10th game vs. Skyline HS. That game is TBD.”
Legacy is 13-4 and 1-0 in district after a 14-7 win at Skyline on Tuesday.
Skyline is 7-5-1 and 2-1 in 10-6A play.
Legacy will return to action against Rockwall at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Rockwall.