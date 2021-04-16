Several Tyler Legacy track and field athletes qualified for the Class 6A Region II track and field meet with their performances at the District 9-6A/10-6A area meet Thursday in Rockwall.
Gertrude Lamb was the lone first-place finisher for Legacy, winning the girls 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:27.80.
The Red Raiders had multiple second-place finishes.
Jenaia Williams earned second in the girls 400-meter dash with a time of 58.11.
Alex Asad placed second in the boys 800-meter run with a time of 2:01.02. He was also fourth in the 400-meter run with a time of 52.65.
Nick Knight got second in both the 1,600-meter run and 3,200-meter run with times of 4:35.28 and 9:39.91.
Freshman Cooper Moore was second in the boys high jump with a height of 6-0 and second in the triple jump with a distance of 43-7.75.
Elijah Howard was third in the boys 200-meter dash with a time of 22.86.
Iain Salter was third in the boys 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:36.91, and he was fourth in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 9:57.95.
Mikayla Marshall was third in the girls 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.76.
The 400-meter relay team of Brody Eaves, Bryson Donnell, Howard and Jambrin Turner placed third with a time of 42.94.
The 800-meter relay team of Eaves, Donnell, Howard and Luke Wolf placed fourth with a time of 1:31.59.
Taliyah Mumphrey was fourth in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.15.
Deveren Thompson was fourth in the girls 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.29.
Carly Tucker was fourth in the girls triple jump with a distance of 34-11.
The regional meet is April 26-27 in at Waco Midway High School.