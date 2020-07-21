The University Interscholastic League made an announcement on Tuesday stating that the upcoming season would not be canceled, but that Class 6A and 5A schools could not begin practices or competitions for fall sports until at least Sept. 7.
Tyler Lee and Whitehouse were among the schools across the state affected by the news.
“It’s exciting news,” Lee head football coach Joe Willis said. “I think it’s the best thing for the kids, for the schools and for our country.
“I think it is smart for the UIL to delay the season, because I feel like it gives us time to continue to monitor an already fluid situation.”
Since no schools in Class 4A or below are on the Red Raiders’ schedule, their schedule should remain the same, just with different dates.
Lee was originally scheduled to open the season against Lufkin Aug. 28 at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. That game will now take place Sept. 25.
Lee’s meeting with rival John Tyler will now be played Oct. 2.
“It came out in the best case scenario for us,” Willis said. “I was happy with the way the UIL got the info out and took time in making a decision. It was important not to rush to a decision. There will still be adjustments to be made as we go, but we are excited to get working with the kids and letting them compete, while also doing what we can to keep them healthy.”
For Lee volleyball, the schedule will change drastically. With Class 4A-1A schools able to start playing beginning Aug. 10, the Sept. 14 start date for Class 6A and 5A schools will limit the Lady Raiders’ ability to play teams in those smaller classifications with many of them already being in district play.
There will also be no tournaments for volleyball this season.
“We’re just excited that the UIL is giving us an opportunity to have a fall season,” Lee volleyball coach Bryan Winegeart said. “They’re really putting it in the coaches’ hands to make it work and keep the kids healthy and safe. All we can ask for as coaches is to be given an opportunity.”
The announcement of specific dates and opponents on the schedule will come at a later date.
For Whitehouse, athletic director Adam Cook said he was anticipating an announcement on Monday, but when he was notified of Tuesday’s announcement, he said it was an immediate whirlwind.
“First off, I was excited that we kind of know what our next step could be, but there’s still a lot of things to figure out Cook said. “I’ve printed everything out, and now I have a lot of homework and planning to do. We will have to sit down and formulate the safest plan for our community, our fans and our players moving forward.”
Whitehouse head football coach Marcus Gold was tasked with finding a Week 2 opponent. The Wildcats were originally scheduled to play Class 4A Chapel Hill.
“The biggest deal is I’m excited I get to plan,” Gold said. “It makes it hard to plan when you don’t know what’s going to happen. Now, the UIL has given us some guidelines, and we have to figure out what to do from here.”
Gold said the District 9-5A Division II football committee, which includes Whitehouse, Hallsville, Pine Tree, Jacksonville, Nacogdoches, Texas High, Marshall and Mount Pleasant, met on Tuesday afternoon to discuss possible scheduling options.
“I think everyone in our district lost at least one game, and some lost more,” Gold said.
TWITTER: @BrandonOSports