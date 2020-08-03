Las Vegas will be where Jakelyn Morgan calls home.
The Tyler Lee senior cornerback announced his commitment to UNLV Monday afternoon on Twitter.
“I felt like it was best for my career, and it also helps me out in football,” Morgan said.
Extremely excited and blessed to announce my committment to further my education and football career at #UNLV...@unlvfootball @coacharroyo @Damon_Magazu @CoachTreW @TylerLeeFB @CoachJoeWillis #REBELVISION21 pic.twitter.com/MgnoChRIP9— Jakelyn Morgan (@JakelynMorgan) August 3, 2020
Morgan said he wants to focus on film and media in college and liked what UNLV had to offer.
On Saturday, Morgan picked up an official offer from UNLV, along with offers from Arizona, South Alabama, Utah State, North Texas, Montana, Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word.
Morgan will join a UNLV program that went 4-8 in 2019 and competes in the Mountain West Conference.
“I’m bringing another player that wants to win,” Morgan said.
Morgan is back at Lee for his senior season after playing at Bullard Brook Hill as a junior. Morgan had 44 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown for the Guard.
Morgan is the younger brother of former Lee girls basketball standout Aaliyah Morgan, who now plays for TCU.