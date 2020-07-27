Two Big 12 football programs added to the offer list for Tyler Lee 2022 running back Jamarion Miller.
Baylor and Texas Tech both extended offers to Miller on Monday.
After having a great conversation with @CoachMunoz13 I am blessed to receive another offer from Baylor🐻💚 @CoachJoeWillis @TerranceLovely @CoachPitts4 pic.twitter.com/j5DsiIgJ6r— Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) July 27, 2020
After having a awesome conversation with @CoachFilaTTU I am blessed to receive another offer to Texas Tech❤️! @CoachPitts4 @TerranceLovely @CoachJoeWillis pic.twitter.com/4gt52GIPqK— Jamarion Miller (@JamarionMiller1) July 27, 2020
Miller already had offers form Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and UTSA.
Miller is the younger brother of former John Tyler standout receiver Damion Miller, who was a four-star recruit that signed with the University of Texas. Damion most recently played for Tyler Junior College.
The younger Miller is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports and is ranked as the No. 15 running back in the nation for the Class of 2022.
Miller, who is listed at 5-10 and 185 pounds, carried the ball 140 times for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, and he had 12 catches for 111 yards.