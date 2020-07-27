Longview vs. Tyler Lee

Tyler Lee's Jamarion Miller breaks away from a tackle during Friday's November 1, 2019 against Longview at Lobo Stadium. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo

Two Big 12 football programs added to the offer list for Tyler Lee 2022 running back Jamarion Miller.

Baylor and Texas Tech both extended offers to Miller on Monday.

Miller already had offers form Arkansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, SMU and UTSA.

Robert E. Lee High School varsity football player Jamarion Miller (4). (Cara Campbell/Tyler Morning Telegraph)

Miller is the younger brother of former John Tyler standout receiver Damion Miller, who was a four-star recruit that signed with the University of Texas. Damion most recently played for Tyler Junior College.

The younger Miller is rated as a four-star recruit by 247sports and is ranked as the No. 15 running back in the nation for the Class of 2022.

Miller, who is listed at 5-10 and 185 pounds, carried the ball 140 times for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore, and he had 12 catches for 111 yards.

