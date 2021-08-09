The Tyler High Lady Lions open the 2021 volleyball season by visiting the Kilgore Bulldogs on Tuesday.
The varsity is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Claudia Viramontes begins her first year as official head coach. She was the interim coach last season while Coach Lamessa Derrett was on maternity leave. Coach Derrett wanted to spend more time with her family and elected to teach at Boulter Middle School this year. Viramontes served as varsity assistant under Coach Derrett for three years.
Viramontes’ assistant coaches are GabriElla Wilson, Angela Moon, Caitlyn Guajardo and Kellie Duncan.
The Lady Lions finished 5-5 in district last season with an overall record of 6-15.
Two of the returning players include senior Takaisha Hunter and junior Kristen Williams.
Tyler High and Tyler Legacy will host the annual Tyler ISD Invitational beginning Thursday and concluding Saturday.
Matches will be played both at Tyler and Legacy.
Along with the hosts, other teams entered include Tyler All Saints, Arp, Bryan Rudder, Bullard, Carthage, Cedar Hill, Gladewater, Joshua, Lindale, Longview, Mabank, Marshall, Mineola, New Boston, Paris, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, Rusk, Texas High and Van.
Ticket prices include adult ($8), student ($5), adult tournament wristband ($14) and student tournament wristband ($7).
Games on Thursday four-team pools include: noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Times for three-team pools include: noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Pools at Tyler Legacy include: Pool A on Court 1 (Tyler Legacy, Mabank, New Boston); Pool B on Court 2 (Bullard, Carthage, Gladewater, All Saints); and Pool C on Court 3 (Longview, Van, Mineola, Arp).
Pools at Tyler High include: Pool D on Court 1 (Tyler, Pleasant Grove, Joshua); Pool E on Court 2 (Lindale, Texas High, Cedar Hill); and Pool F on Court 3 (Bryan Rudder, Paris, Marshall, Rusk).