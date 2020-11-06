The Tyler Lady Lions are a young team, but Coach Amber Wiley is confident the squad will be much improved for the 2020-21 basketball season.
The Lady Lions open their season at 1:15 p.m. Saturday against the Longview Pine Tree Lady Pirates at the THS JV Gym. The varsity gym is being renovated.
"This year, I know, we will surprise a lot of people," Wiley said. "I have a very young team returning with confidence and determination. Our game face is not a joke. The underdogs will show up and show out."
Members of the Lady Lions include: sophomore guard Kamora Jackson, sophomore guard Shiriah Mitchell, junior guard Kassidy Hogg, senior forward Kierstyn Ross, junior forward Jay'Mariea Taylor, sophomore post Kyla Crawford, freshman guard A'Niya Hartsfield, junior point guard Ellyse Daye, junior post ZaTaevia McAdoo and junior forward ShaCaria Stevenson.
Wiley's staff includes assistants Jasmine Spriggins, Gabriella Wilson and Phillip Callier.
Tyler High Girls Basketball Schedule (2020-21)
Varsity Times
Nov. 7 Pine Tree 1:15 p.m.
No.v 13 at Longview 5 p.m.
Nov 17 Emory Rains 6:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 Kilgore 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 23 Bullard 11:30 a.m.
Nov. 24 at Greenville 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 1 Tyler Legacy 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 4 Henderson 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 8 Commerce 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 11 at Lindale 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 15 LaPoynor 6:15 p.m.
Dec. 18 at Rusk 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Bullard 12:15 p.m.
Jan. 5 *at Huntsville 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 8 *at Nacogdoches 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 12 *Jacksonville 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 15 *at Lufkin 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 18 *Whitehouse 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 22 *Huntsville 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 26 *Nacogdoches 6:15 p.m.
Jan. 29 *at Jacksonville 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 2 *Lufkin 6:15 p.m.
Feb. 5 * at Whitehouse 6:15 p.m.