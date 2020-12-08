Kierstyn Ross slipped when trying to help clean up spilled water on the court on Tuesday night.
That was her only slip-up.
Ross, hitting on 4 of 5 3-point attempts, swished for 24 points in helping power her Tyler Lady Lions to a 53-19 win over the Commerce Lady Tigers in a girls basketball game at the THS Gym.
Ross also had five two-point buckets and hit on 2 of 2 free throw attempts, while adding a rebound and a block.
The victory moved Tyler to 5-4 on the season, while Commerce fell to 2-8.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 16-6 first-quarter lead thanks in part for Ross’ 10 points.
Others scoring for Tyler were Shiriah Mitchell (6), Kyla Crawford (5), Kamora Jackson (4), ShaCoria Stevenson (4), Zataevia McAdoo (4), Ahiya (3), Jay’Mariea Taylor (2) and Ellyse Daye (1).
Crawford had eight rebounds for the Lady Lions, followed by Mitchell (7) and McAdoo (5).
Tia Beard led Commerce with five points while Jaida Harris and Cadye Shaw had four points each. Also scoring for the Lady Tigers were KeKe Reynolds (3), Mattie Putman (2) and Jaylene Balderama (1).
Reynolds had nine boards with Putman adding four.
Tyler won the JV game 41-22.
The Lady Lions return to play on Tuesday, Dec. 15, hosting Class 2A powerhouse LaPoynor at 6:15 p.m. Commerce is scheduled to visit Quitman at 6:15 p.m. Friday.