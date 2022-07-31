The Tyler Lady Ballers captured the East Texas Summer Basketball League.
The team was put together in March, with the majority of the girls from the Lady Knights who competed in the Tyler ISD Third/Fourth Grade League.
Members of the team include Aubrey Williams, Sadye Greer, Ryleigh Williams, Si’Mora Green, Kassidy Walker, Kennedy Moore, Arielle Unique, Quinn Nissen and Paige Nissen.
Coaches are Alexis Washington, Jerry Johnson and Eric Milton.
The Lady Ballers finished with a 27-3 record.
The team jelled and despite playing on 10-foot goals instead of the eight-foot goals they played in the TISD. The team played twice a week.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS