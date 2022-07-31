Lady Ballers
Buy Now

The Tyler Lady Ballers captured the East Texas Summer Basketball League with a 27-3 record. Members of the team include (front row, from left) Si’Mora Green, Sadye Greer, Arielle Unique, Paige Nissen; (second row) Coach Jerry Johnson, Coach Alexis Washington, Kassidy Walker, Kennedy Moore, Aubrey Williams, Quinn Nissen, Ryleigh Williams and Coach Eric Milton.

 Courtesy

The Tyler Lady Ballers captured the East Texas Summer Basketball League.

The team was put together in March, with the majority of the girls from the Lady Knights who competed in the Tyler ISD Third/Fourth Grade League.

Members of the team include Aubrey Williams, Sadye Greer, Ryleigh Williams, Si’Mora Green, Kassidy Walker, Kennedy Moore, Arielle Unique, Quinn Nissen and Paige Nissen.

Coaches are Alexis Washington, Jerry Johnson and Eric Milton.

The Lady Ballers finished with a 27-3 record.

The team jelled and despite playing on 10-foot goals instead of the eight-foot goals they played in the TISD. The team played twice a week.

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.