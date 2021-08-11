The Tyler ISD Invitational Volleyball Tournament will begin on Thursday.
The three-day event includes 21 teams — Tyler Legacy, Tyler, Longview, All Saints, Arp, Bryan Rudder, Bullard, Carthage, Cedar Hill, Gladewater, Lindale, Mabank, Marshall, Joshua, Mineola, New Boston, Paris, Pleasant Grove, Rusk, Texas High and Van.
Matches will be played at Tyler Legacy High School and Tyler High School.
Thursday’s schedule is Tyler Legacy Court 1 — Tyler Legacy vs. New Boston, noon; Mabank vs. New Boston, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler Legacy vs. Mabank, 3 p.m.; Tyler Legacy Court 2 — Bullard vs. Gladewater, noon; Carthage vs. All Saints, 1 p.m.; Bullard vs. All Saints, 2 p.m.; Carthage vs. Gladewater, 3 p.m.; Gladewater vs. All Saints, 4 p.m.; Bullard vs. Carthage, 5 p.m.; Tyler Legacy Court 3 — Longview vs. Mineola, noon; Van vs. Arp, 1 p.m.; Longview vs. Arp, 2 p.m.; Van vs. Mineola, 3 p.m.; Mineola vs. Arp, 4 p.m.; Longview vs. Van, 5 p.m.; Tyler High Court 1 — Tyler vs. Joshua, noon; Pleasant Grove vs. Joshua, 1:30 p.m.; Tyler vs. Pleasant Grove, 3 p.m.; Tyler High Court 2 — Lindale vs. Cedar Hill, noon; Texas High vs. Cedar Hill, 1:30 p.m.; Lindale vs. Texas High, 3 p.m.; Tyler High Court 3 — Bryan Rudder vs. Marshall, noon; Paris vs. Rusk, 1 p.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Rusk, 2 p.m.; Paris vs. Marshall, 3 p.m.; Marshall vs. Rusk, 4 p.m.; Bryan Rudder vs. Paris, 5 p.m.
Friday’s matches will be at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. for four-team pools and 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon for three-team pools. The matchups will be determined based on Thursday’s results.
Bracket play will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the championships are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Tyler Legacy for the Gold Bracket and 2 p.m. Saturday at Tyler High for the Silver Bracket.