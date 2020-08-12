There will not be a 2020 Tyler ISD Athletics Hall of Fame Class in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tyler ISD announced.
“Inducting our Tyler ISD Athletic Hall of Fame nominees is always a special moment we look forward to each year,” Greg Priest, Tyler ISD Athletics Director, said. “In an effort to keep safety a priority, and to fully celebrate each class in the way they deserve, we will not induct a 2020 class this fall.”
Each year, Tyler ISD Athletics honors inductees and their families with a reception before the Tyler High schools meet in football at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, as well as in-person special presentation during the game’s halftime festivities. This year, however, due to 50 percent stadium capacity limits and social distancing requirements, guests are limited to better accommodate players, students, parents and school faculty.
“We will continue to take Hall of Fame nominations through our Tylersports.rankonesport.com website and we plan to pick back up with another induction class in 2021,” Priest said.
Since 2013, Tyler ISD Athletics has honored 61 former student athletes, coaches, and championship teams who have demonstrated principles of character, citizenship, success and leadership through its annual Hall of Fame induction process. Former inductees include Earl Campbell, Matt Flynn, Billy Hall, Aaron Ross, A’Quonesia Franklin, Marianne Jones, Dayna Reed Westbrook, Jana Crosby Russell, and state championship teams.