Two state tournament spots will be up for grabs at the Tyler 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournament Saturday at Lindsey Park.
The two finalists will advance to the Texas 7-on-7 State Tournament June 25-26 in College Station.
Pool A consists of Tyler Legacy, North Forney, College Station and North Garland. Pool B consists of Tyler Legacy B, Greenville, Marshall and Nacogdoches. Pool C consists of Longview, Burleson, Whitehouse and Tyler B. Pool D consists of Tyler, Wylie East, Sulphur Springs and Corsicana.
Pool play games will be played at 9, 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. Pool A will play on Fields 1 and 2. Pool B will play on Fields 3 and 4. Pool C will play on Fields 5 and 6. Pool D will play on Fields 7 and 8.
Tyler Legacy will face College Station at 9 a.m. on Field 2, North Garland at 9:45 a.m. on Field 2 and North Forney at 10:30 a.m. on Field 2.
Tyler will face Wylie East at 9 a.m. on Field 7, Corsicana at 9:45 a.m. on Field 8 and Sulphur Springs at 10:30 a.m. on Field 8.
Longview will face Burleson at 9 a.m. on Field 5, Whitehouse at 9:45 a.m. on Field 5 and Tyler B at 10:30 a.m. on Field 5. Whitehouse will face Tyler B at 9 a.m. on Field 6 and Burleson at 10:30 a.m. on Field 6.
The semifinals will be the Pool A winner vs. Pool B winner on Field 2 at 11:45 a.m., and the Pool C winner will take on the Pool D winner at the same time on Field 1.
The finals are scheduled to take place at 12:45 p.m., but the game may not be played since both semifinal winners automatically qualify for the state tournament.