Kilgore celebrates Josue Rosas' goal against Palestine on April 1 in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal playoff game at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler. Kilgore won on penalty kicks.

 Michel Alfaro/Tyler Morning Telegraph

The Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament this weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.

The schedule on Friday includes: 

Boys regional semifinals: Celina vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m; and Nevada Community vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.;

Girls regional semifinals: Celina vs. Henderson, 4 p.m.; and Melissa vs. Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Championships are slated for Saturday — boys at 11 a.m. and girls at 1:30 p.m.

Regional champions advance to the UIL State Soccer Tournament next week in Georgetown.

CTMF Rose Stadium is located at 609 Fair Park Drive in Tyler (75702).

Ticket prices are $7 (adults) and $4 (student).

Ticket will be sold at the gate by credit card/debit card only. Anyone leaving the stadium must purchase another ticket upon returning.

The following passes will be accepted: THSCA, TGCA, TASCO.

 
 

