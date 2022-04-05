The Tyler ISD is hosting the Class 4A Region II Soccer Tournament this weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
The schedule on Friday includes:
Boys regional semifinals: Celina vs. Kilgore, 11 a.m; and Nevada Community vs. Chapel Hill, 1:30 p.m.;
Girls regional semifinals: Celina vs. Henderson, 4 p.m.; and Melissa vs. Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.
Championships are slated for Saturday — boys at 11 a.m. and girls at 1:30 p.m.
Regional champions advance to the UIL State Soccer Tournament next week in Georgetown.
CTMF Rose Stadium is located at 609 Fair Park Drive in Tyler (75702).
Ticket prices are $7 (adults) and $4 (student).
Ticket will be sold at the gate by credit card/debit card only. Anyone leaving the stadium must purchase another ticket upon returning.
The following passes will be accepted: THSCA, TGCA, TASCO.