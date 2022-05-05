They weren't exactly Cubs, but some future Lions were on the Tyler High School campus on Thursday.
Tyler High head football Ricklan Holmes talked to a few middle schoolers, while conducting a practice for the youngsters to watch. Plus, the future Lions and their families toured the THS facilities.
The Tyler campus has an indoor facility, along with a renovated field house, an additional football/soccer practice field, along with new baseball and softball diamonds.
The annual Blue-White Game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the THS field.