They weren't exactly Cubs, but some future Lions were on the Tyler High School campus on Thursday.

Tyler High head football Ricklan Holmes talked to a few middle schoolers, while conducting a practice for the youngsters to watch. Plus, the future Lions and their families toured the THS facilities.

The Tyler campus has an indoor facility, along with a renovated field house, an additional football/soccer practice field, along with new baseball and softball diamonds.

The annual Blue-White Game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the THS field.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.