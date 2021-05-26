After receiving offers from all around the Southwest as well as the Northeast and Northwest, Symone Morris decided to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College.
“I looked at several schools but NEO felt right,” four-year Tyler High varsity volleyball star Morris said.
Morris, in front of family, friends, coaches, teammates and classmates, signed to attend NEO on a volleyball scholarship during a ceremony at the Tyler High School’s Auxiliary Gym.
Her career as a Lady Lion saw Morris accumulate 1,013 kills, 195 blocks, 924 digs and 111 aces.
“Symone blessed us with four years of hard work, dedication, sacrifice and talent,” said Lamessa Derrett, Tyler High’s girls sports coordinator who coached Morris her first three seasons. “Her presence, leadership and spirit will be greatly missed. She will be a great asset to NEO College.”
Derrett, Coach Claudia Viramontes, and Prime Volleyball Club Coach Antonella Perez praised Morris not only as a volleyball player but also as standout student and citizen.
The Lady Lion senior was first-team All-District 16-5A and third-team All-East Texas.
Derrett said Morris received offers from schools in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Washington and New Jersey, but chose the Miami, Oklahoma school.
Morris was emotional during the signing ceremony with her parents, Felicia and Brandon Ford, looking on.
She thanked her parents, coaches and teammates for supporting her, pausing during her speech to wipe away tears.
“My parents, my mom and my stepdad, have been so supportive of me,” Morris said. “They are always there for me. I take up their weekends (playing club ball) and they never complain. I am appreciative of them.”
NEO plays in NJCAA Division II Region II, along with Rose State (Midwest City, Oklahoma) and Seminole State (Seminole, Oklahoma). The LadyNorse were 14-8, playing in the spring of 2021. They were 3-1 in conference.
Morris plans to major in Education and possibly go into coaching.