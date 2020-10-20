Tyler High moved to 2-1 in District 16-5A volleyball with a 3-0 win over the Jacksonville Maidens on Tuesday at the Tyler High JV gym.
The Lady Lions won 25-13, 25-16, 25-20.
Leaders for Tyler High were: Symone Morris (12 serves, 1 ace, 15 kills, 10 receptions, 10 digs); Corianna Lewis (7 kills, 2 receptions, 5 digs); Eriana Valle (14 serves, 3 aces, 1 kill, 17 receptions, 4 assists, 10 digs); Alexy Valle (10 serves, 1 ace, 1 kill, 3 receptions, 22 assists, 10 digs) and Kristen Williams (16 serves, 2 aces, 3 receptions, 6 digs).
Tyler High won the JV (25-16, 25-22) and freshmen (25-9, 25-20) matches.
The Lady Lions (2-10 overall) will visit Lufkin on Friday. The varsity match is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tyler High will host Whitehouse at 6 p.m. Oct. 27.
The Maidens (1-8, 0-3) are scheduled to visit Nacogdoches for a 5 p.m. match on Friday.