The Tyler High Lions and the Whitehouse Wildcats will meet on Tuesday for the District 16-5A team tennis championship.
The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Tyler High courts.
The Lions are 4-0 in district with wins over Huntsville (10-0), Nacogdoches (10-2), Jacksonville (10-6) and Lufkin (10-5).
In the match with Lufkin, Tyler swept boys doubles with victories by David Gamez-Fernando Sandoval, Jose Ortega-Devan Jones and Enrique Fernandez-Pedro Mena.
Taking wins in girls doubles were Joanna Landeros-Jennifer Castillo and Raquel Gaona-Anna Perdomo.
Taking wins in boys singles were Gamez, Jones, Sandoval, Ortega and Fernandez. Castillo won in girls singles.