After last year's standout volleyball season, the Tyler High Lady Lions are ready for a run at the 2020 district championship.
“We have a few returning varsity athletes, but we definitely lost key players and our younger athletes will need to step up during these times of uncertainty," said Coach LaMessa Derrett, who is on maternity leave. "We need to work on our communication and finding our chemistry.”
Claudia Viramontes is serving as interim coach.
The Lady Lions were 32-13 a year ago and 11-3 in district. This year Tyler will compete in District 16-5A with Whitehouse, Jacksonville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Huntsville.
Standout senior returners for the Lady Lions include: outside hitter Symone Morris (448 Kills, 630 receptions, 363 digs); defensive specialist/setter Alexy Valle (11 kills, 285 receptions, 53 assists, 211 digs); defensive specialist/Libero Eriana Valle (26 kills, 852 receptions, 27 assists, 466 digs); middle hitter Treasure Coleman (74 kills, 87 blocks, 37 digs); outside/right hitter Patrianna Pettigrew (59 kills, 48 blocks, 21 digs) and right hitter Corianna Lewis (10 kills, 56 receptions, 1 block, 24 digs).
Key junior players include: outside/middle/right hitter Takaisha Bowie-Hunter (24 kills, 36 blocks, 15 digs) and middle hitter Sade Thompson (1 kill, 3 blocks, 2 digs).
Other Lady Lions on the varsity are senior Enti Fernandez Gama, senior KaTaya Elmore, junior A'Mya Pettigrew, senior Jade Moore, senior Makayla Jones, senior A'Miya Jordan, senior Jasa Wickware and senior Amaiya Draper.
Tyler High opens on the road on Tuesday at Hallsville and the Lady Lions' home opener is Friday against Nacogdoches Central Heights.
---
Tyler High Volleyball Schedule
Sept. 15 at Hallsville 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 Central Heights 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Texas High 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 Greenville (Texarkana) 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Longview 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 Kilgore 6 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Rusk 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 10 Tyler Legacy 3 p.m.
Oct. 13 *at Huntsville 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 *at Nacogdoches 6 p.m.
Oct. 20 *Jacksonville 6 p.m.
Oct. 23 *at Lufkin 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 *Whitehouse 6 p.m.
Oct. 30 *Huntsville 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 *Nacogdoches 6 p.m.
Nov. 6 *at Jacksonville 6:30 p.m.
Nov. 10 *Lufkin 6 p.m.
Nov. 13 *at Whitehouse 6 p.m.
Note: Varsity starting time