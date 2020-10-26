Tyler High Tennis

The Tyler High Lions finished second in District 16-5A team tennis. Alex Quinones is head coach of the Lions. His assistants are Allison Winspear and Francisco Ramirez. Tyler team members include: Daniel Aguilar, Jennifer Castillo-Avila, Viridiana Delgado, Luz Fernandez, David Gamez, Raquel Gaona, Bryan Hernandez, Angel Hymes, Quynton Johnson, Devan Jones, Joanna Landeros, Roberto Lara, Wendy Lopez, Marlena Marquez, Pedro Mena, Leslie Miranda, Benito Moore, Jose Ortega, Anna Perdomo, Emily Ramos, Shaniyah Reese and Fernando Sandoval.

 Allison Winspear/Tyler High athletics

After finishing as the District 16-5A runners-up, the Tyler High Lions begin the team tennis state playoffs on Tuesday.

Tyler, which finished second to Whitehouse with a 4-1 record in district, is scheduled to play Hallsville, the third-place team from District 15-5A.

The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Longview High School tennis courts.

The winner of the bi-district match will play the winner of the Dallas Highland Park-Cleburne match in area.

Alex Quinones is head coach of the Lions. His assistants are Allison Winspear and Francisco Ramirez.

Tyler team members include: Daniel Aguilar, Jennifer Castillo-Avila, Viridiana Delgado, Luz Fernandez, David Gamez, Raquel Gaona, Bryan Hernandez, Angel Hymes, Quynton Johnson, Devan Jones, Joanna Landeros, Roberto Lara, Wendy Lopez, Marlena Marquez, Pedro Mena, Leslie Miranda, Benito Moore, Jose Ortega, Anna Perdomo, Emily Ramos, Shaniyah Reese and Fernando Sandoval.

UIL State Team Tennis

Class 6A Bi-District

Region II

Garland Naaman Forest vs. Tyler Legacy, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hollytree Country Club, Tyler

Class 5A Bi-District

Region II

Whitehouse vs. Sulphur Springs, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Van

Texas High vs. Lufkin

Longview vs. Jacksonville

Tyler High vs. Hallsville, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview

Class 4A Bi-District

Region II

Longview Spring Hill, bye

Sunnyvale vs. Van

Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson

Wills Point vs. Farmersville

Lindale vs. Terrell

Atlanta vs. Kilgore

Kaufman vs. Athens

Bullard vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.

Recommended for you