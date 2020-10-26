After finishing as the District 16-5A runners-up, the Tyler High Lions begin the team tennis state playoffs on Tuesday.
Tyler, which finished second to Whitehouse with a 4-1 record in district, is scheduled to play Hallsville, the third-place team from District 15-5A.
The match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Longview High School tennis courts.
The winner of the bi-district match will play the winner of the Dallas Highland Park-Cleburne match in area.
Alex Quinones is head coach of the Lions. His assistants are Allison Winspear and Francisco Ramirez.
Tyler team members include: Daniel Aguilar, Jennifer Castillo-Avila, Viridiana Delgado, Luz Fernandez, David Gamez, Raquel Gaona, Bryan Hernandez, Angel Hymes, Quynton Johnson, Devan Jones, Joanna Landeros, Roberto Lara, Wendy Lopez, Marlena Marquez, Pedro Mena, Leslie Miranda, Benito Moore, Jose Ortega, Anna Perdomo, Emily Ramos, Shaniyah Reese and Fernando Sandoval.
UIL State Team Tennis
Class 6A Bi-District
Region II
Garland Naaman Forest vs. Tyler Legacy, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Hollytree Country Club, Tyler
Class 5A Bi-District
Region II
Whitehouse vs. Sulphur Springs, 9 a.m. Tuesday, Van
Texas High vs. Lufkin
Longview vs. Jacksonville
Tyler High vs. Hallsville, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Longview
Class 4A Bi-District
Region II
Longview Spring Hill, bye
Sunnyvale vs. Van
Texarkana Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson
Wills Point vs. Farmersville
Lindale vs. Terrell
Atlanta vs. Kilgore
Kaufman vs. Athens
Bullard vs. Texarkana Liberty-Eylau